Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Australia's Victoria state sees slowdown in cases

The Australian state of Victoria has said that 12 people died from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours and reported 216 new cases.

The country's second most-populous state reported 222 cases on Tuesday, which was its lowest one-day rise in a month, and 17 deaths.

The state, which has become the epicentre of Australia's latest Covid-19 outbreak, has seen a slowdown in new cases in recent days after authorities two weeks ago imposed a nightly curfew and ordered large parts of the its economy to close.

Turkey sends medical aid to Venezuela

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Caracas on Tuesday as his country delivered medical equipment to help crisis-stricken Venezuela deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey has been one of the key backers of President Nicolas Maduro, who has overseen a six-year economic crisis in the once-prosperous OPEC nation, but has so far withstood an 18-month effort by the United States to oust him through sanctions on the country's oil sector.

As tensions between Caracas and Washington have grown in recent years, Turkey has deepened economic ties with Venezuela, exporting products for a state-run food distribution program and purchasing the South American country's gold.

Michigan State goes online

Michigan State University plans to go online for the fall semester and is encouraging students to stay home, the school’s president announced on Tuesday, as schools across the nation struggle to control coronavirus outbreaks.

Classes had been scheduled to begin September 2 on the school’s East Lansing campus.

The move to online learning is just for undergraduate students at the moment.

US open scheduled to continue

US Open organisers say that the number of players willing to compete in the Grand Slam have exceeded their expectations despite several high-profile withdrawals over coronavirus fears.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal, top-ranked woman Ashleigh Barty and world number two Simona Halep are among a list of stars opting to skip the event because of concerns about Covid-19.

But Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are all still due to play when the tournament begins at Flushing Meadows in New York on August 31.

Argentina hospital director blasts protestsThe director of one of the largest public hospitals in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires criticises a large protest where thousands of demonstrators defied lockdown measures.

"It's outrageous because the health professionals don't deserve that the population makes this type of demonstrations," Posadas Hospital Director Alberto Maceira said.

Maceira said most of the beds at the intensive care unit are occupied and hundreds of patients with respiratory ailments seek medical attention every day.

"Doctors and nurses are getting sick and dying to keep the system working," said Maceira.

Demonstrators gathered in Buenos Aires and other Argentine cities on Monday to reject the management of President Alberto Fernandez.

Amid an increase of Covid-19 cases, President Fernandez announced an extension of the lockdown until at least the end of August.

Brazil sees increase in homelessness

Social activists in Sao Paulo say the coronavirus pandemic is causing an increase in the number of homeless people in Brazil's largest city.

The human rights and research group LabCidade estimates more than 2,000 families have lost their homes in Sao Paulo state since March, with another 1,000 facing the same risk in coming weeks.

Lebanon orders two-week shutdown

Lebanon's interior ministry has ordered businesses across the country to shut down for two weeks and enforced an overnight curfew from Friday after a rise in coronavirus infections.

Tuesday's decision allows for clearing rubble, making repairs and giving out aid in neighbourhoods demolished by the August 4 blast in Beirut. The airport will remain open, with travellers having to take a PCR test before boarding.

Lebanon has registered record numbers of daily infections that have crossed 400, with its tally on Monday standing at 9,337 cases and 105 deaths since February.

All markets, malls, gyms and pools, among other private businesses, will have to close during the lockdown, the ministry said.

The curfew will extend from 6 pm to 6 am local time, exempting workers in the medical and food sectors, as well as the army, diplomats and journalists.

South Korea shuts Seoul nightspots, churches

South Korea will ban large public gatherings and shut down churches and nightspots in the greater capital area amid an alarming surge in viral infections that health officials describe as the country’s biggest crisis since the emergence of Covid-19.

In a nationally televised announcement on Tuesday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said strengthening social distancing restrictions for the Seoul metropolitan area, which is home to half of the country’s 51 million people, was inevitable because a failure to slow transmissions there could result in a major outbreak nationwide.

South Korea reported 246 new cases on Tuesday, mostly from the capital area, pushing its total for the last five days to 959.

The measures, which will take effect Wednesday in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi province and the city of Incheon, prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Nightclubs, karaoke rooms, buffet restaurants, computer gaming cafes and other “high-risk” venues will be shut. Churches will only be allowed to provide online services.

UAE sees 'alarming' increase in cases

An increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the past two weeks is "alarming" and may herald further increases in the near future, the United Arab Emirates' health minister said on Tuesday.

The UAE registered 365 new cases and two deaths over the last 24 hours, the government said, bringing the total number of Covid-19 infections in the Gulf state since the start of the pandemic to 64,906 with 366 deaths.

New daily coronavirus cases in the UAE peaked in mid-May but the country has seen periodic spikes since then, despite a generally falling trend.

Covid-19 causes mental health crisis in Americas – WHO official

The Covid-19 pandemic is causing a mental health crisis in the Americas due to heightened stress and use of drugs and alcohol during six months of lockdowns and stay-at-home measures, the World Health Organization's regional director said on Tuesday.

The pandemic also has brought a related problem in a surge in domestic violence against women, Carissa Etienne said in a virtual briefing from the Pan American Health Organization in Washington.

Etienne called on governments to expand mental health services and prioritise mental health as part of their response to the pandemic.

Many people are stressed by fear of developing the severe illness caused by the novel coronavirus, while doctors, nurses and health workers are working longer hours than ever before and risking their lives in hospitals, she said.

"Ongoing stay-at-home measures, coupled with the social and economic impacts of this virus, are increasing the risks of domestic violence – home is not a safe space for many," she said.

Helpline calls have risen in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, but the real extent of domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic is likely under-estimated, as survivors are stuck at home and outreach services are interrupted, Etienne said.

Irish prime minister says schools will reopen

Ireland will reopen schools for the first time since March and the aim of new restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus is to make sure key parts of the economy remain open, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said.

Ireland significantly tightened its nationwide coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday to rein in an increase in cases, urging everyone to restrict visitors to their homes, avoid public transport and for older people to limit their contacts.

"Schools are so important to children in general, to society, to the economy as well, that we want our schools to reopen, and our schools will reopen," Martin told a news conference.

Covid-19 cases in Americas reach 11.5 million

Coronavirus cases in the Americas have reached almost 11.5 million and over 400,000 people have died as a result of the pandemic, the WHO regional director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.

Speaking in a virtual briefing from Washington with other Pan American Health Organization directors, Etienne said the region continues to carry the highest burden of the disease, with 64 percent of officially reported global deaths despite having 13 percent of the world's population. The biggest drivers of the case counts are the United States and Brazil, she said.

Brazil approves human trials for potential Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said it had approved stage 3 clinical trials for a potential Covid-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen.

Brazil is the second-worst hit country for coronavirus cases and deaths after the United States, leading many companies to seek out clinical trials here. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine candidate is the fourth to be approved for human trials in Brazil, Anvisa said in its statement.

Australia signs deal with AstraZeneca for possible vaccine

Australia has signed a deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure a potential Covid-19 vaccine, the prime minister said, joining a growing list of countries lining up supplies of the drug.

AstraZeneca’s candidate is seen as a frontrunner in the global race to deliver an effective vaccine against the coronavirus that has killed more than 770,000 people and infected nearly 22 million, according to a Reuters tally.

"Under this deal we have secured early access for every Australian," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in an emailed statement.

"If this vaccine proves successful we will manufacture and supply vaccines straight away under our own steam and make it free for 25 million Australians."

UK records 1,089 new Covid-19 cases

The United Kingdom recorded 1,089 new positive cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, up from 713 on Monday, government figures showed.

A further 12 people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within 28 days.

The UK has recorded more than 1,000 daily cases on eight out of the last 10 days.

New French workplace mask rules to take effect September 1

The French government plans to make wearing a mask compulsory in the vast majority of workplaces from September 1 to try to stop a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The labour ministry said on Tuesday the new arrangement would apply to all shared spaces in offices and factories, but would not extend to individual offices where only one employee is present.

It also said that working from home would remain its recommended option for employees.

FIFA cancels next round of internationals outside Europe

FIFA on Tuesday announced international matches will only be played in Europe in the window that opens at the end of August to reduce travel for players.

FIFA said in a statement it was replacing the period scheduled from August 31 to September 8 with a new window from January 24 to February 1 next year "for all confederations except UEFA."

This means non-European players will not have to travel to play with their national team.

FIFA said the new period in January and February had been chosen with the African Cup of Nations in mind, with "the exact dates to be determined at a later date".

FIFA said its Council had decided on these calendar changes "in response to the global disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic that continues to plague many parts of the world".

It also cancelled the women's international, scheduled for September 14-22, for all confederations except UEFA.

Merkel rules out easing coronavirus rules

Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Tuesday there could be no further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions while Germany grapples with a surge in new infections.

She urged Germans to follow the rules on hygiene precautions and reminded travellers returning from risk areas that quarantine was not an option "but a must" so long as they could not show a negative test.

"We are seeing that an increase in mobility and closer contacts are leading to a higher number of cases," Merkel told a press conference in Duesseldorf.

"I believe there can be no further loosening (of restrictions) at this point," she said in her first public comments on the pandemic since returning from her summer break.

Germany has in recent weeks reported an average of well over 1,000 new cases a day, compared with around 350 in early June.

Turkey's total coronavirus cases rise to over 250,000

Turkey's total number of coronavirus cases rose to 251,805, with 1,263 new cases identified in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed, as the death toll from the virus climbed to 6,016.

The data showed 20 people had died in the past 24 hours in Turkey, while the total number of recoveries rose to 232,913.

Red Cross records over 600 violent incidents

The Red Cross said on Tuesday it recorded more than 600 incidents of violence, harassment or stigmatisation against healthcare workers, patients and medical infrastructure over coronavirus cases during the first six months of the pandemic.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said that the figure of such incidents is "likely much higher" and that of the 611 episodes it found across more than 40 countries, more than 20 percent involved physical assaults.