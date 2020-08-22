Over one metre of snow had fallen in a number of alpine regions, and the cold weather would likely remain for several days, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

"It's awesome," Raj Kumar told the Seven Network. Kumar had travelled from Sydney with his family to see the snow in the town of Oberon in NSW's Blue Mountains, an area that was under threat from widespread bushfires last year.

"I think it's better than Perisher Valley," referring to a popular snow resort about a four-hour drive south of Oberon.