Sunday, August 23, 2020

Turkey reports 1,217 more cases

Turkey has confirmed 1,217 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the tally to 258,249.

In a tweet, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 795 more patients had recovered in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall number to 237,165.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 6,121 as 19 more people lost their lives.

UK records 1,041 new cases

The United Kingdom has recorded 1,041 new cases, down from 1,288 on Saturday, government figures showed.

Six people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within the previous 28 days, compared with 18 deaths announced on Saturday.

France reports 4,897 infections

The French health ministry has reported 4,897 new infections over the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily level since the end of a two-month lockdown in May to combat the pandemic.

The ministry said the total coronavirus deaths in the country had risen by one in the past 24 hours to 30,513.

Former Ukrainian PM tests positive

Former Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko has tested positive for the virus and is in serious condition with a fever, her party's spokeswoman said.

Tymoshenko, 59, who twice served as premier before her defeat in the 2010 presidential election, became the first high-profile Ukrainian politician known to have contracted Covid-19.

Parliament has been on summer vacation since mid-July.

"Her condition is assessed as serious, her temperature is up to 39 (Celsius)," the spokeswoman for her Fatherland party said, declining to say whether Tymoshenko had been hospitalised or give further detail.

China authorises emergency use of vaccine

China has authorised the emergency use of Covid-19 vaccines, which were going through clinical trials, on July 22, a National Health Commission official said on Saturday, a month after the move.

An emergency use authorisation, which is based on Chinese vaccine management law, allows unapproved vaccine candidates to be used among people who are at high risk of getting infected in a limited period.

By first inoculating the special groups, like front line medical workers and civil servants, the move is to ensure that a city can keep normal functions when a health crisis strikes, the law states.

Zheng Zhongwei, director of the Science and Technology Development Center under the National Health Commission, said during the Saturday interview that the move is expected to scale up the inoculating group to better prepare for a possible next wave in autumn and winter.

Italy rules out new lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

The Italian government is not considering new lockdown to curb infections, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a newspaper interview on Sunday, despite a steady rise in new cases over the past month.

Italy, one of Europe's worst-hit countries with more than 35,000 deaths, on Saturday reported 1,071 new infections, exceeding 1,000 cases in a day for the first time since the government eased its rigid lockdown measures in May.

"We will not have a new lockdown," Speranza told daily newspaper La Stampa, saying the current situation cannot be compared to February and March, when the disease was spreading out of control and it was difficult to track and isolate infected people.

"I am optimistic, although prudent. Our national health service has become much stronger."

Speranza added that Italy has doubled the number of beds in intensive care units.

The number of new infections remains considerably lower than those registered in Spain and France and daily death tolls are low.

Philippines' cases rise close to 190,000

The Philippines recorded 2,378 new infections on Sunday, its smallest daily spike in nearly four weeks, but the nationwide tally rose to 189,601, still the highest in Southeast Asia.

In a bulletin, the Department of Health also reported 32 more fatalities, bringing the country's death toll to 2,998.

Indonesia reports 2,037 new cases

Indonesia reported 2,037 new cases on Sunday, bringing its total tally to 153,535, data from the country’s Covid-19 task force showed.

The Southeast Asian country also added 86 new deaths on Sunday, taking the total number to 6,680, the highest Covid-19 death toll in Southeast Asia.

Russia reports 4,852 new cases

Russia has reported 4,852 virus cases, pushing its confirmed national tally up to 956,749.

Authorities said 73 people had died of the virus over the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 16,383.

UK PM says failure to reopen schools is not an option

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told allies that "failure to reopen schools is not an option", the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.

Earlier this month, Johnson said reopening schools in September was a social, economic and moral imperative, insisting schools would be able to operate safely despite the pandemic.

The Sunday Times reported this month that Johnson had ordered a public relations campaign to ensure schools open on time.