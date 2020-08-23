An unwelcome change in the weather, with higher winds, temperatures and lightning is threatening to spark new wildfires in Northern California.

Firefighters are for nearly a week battling three huge complexes of fires that destroyed hundreds of homes and forced tens of thousands to flee.

Firefighters are making slow but hopeful progress in battling the blazes, aided by good weather, but hampered by smoky skies that grounded water-dropping aircraft for some of the day.

Reinforcements arrived to bolster overwhelmed crews, and evacuation orders were lifted in some areas.

But the changing weather brings fears of new fires and warnings from state and local officials for residents in threatened areas to prepare to flee at any moment.

“There's not a feeling of pure optimism, but a feeling of resolve, a feeling of we have resources backing us up,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said.

Since August 15, state fire officials say more than 12,000 lightning strikes across the state ignited more than 500 wildfires.

Of those, about two dozen major fires are attracting most of the state's resources.

Most of the damage is caused by three clusters of fire complexes that are ravaging forest and rural areas in and around the San Francisco Bay Area.

They've burned through 2,900 square kilometres.

Fires killed five people

Among the casualties are ancient redwood trees at California's oldest state park, Big Basin Redwoods, plus the park's headquarters and campgrounds.

Smoke from the fires makes the region's air quality dangerous, forcing people to stay inside.

Overall, the fires killed at least five people, torched nearly 700 homes and other structures and forced tens of thousands from their houses.

“Tuesday night when I went to bed I had a beautiful home on a beautiful ranch,” said 81-year-old Hank Hanson of Vacaville.

“By Wednesday night, I have nothing but a bunch of ashes.”