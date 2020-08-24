Monday, August 24, 2020

Turkey reports 1,443 new coronavirus cases

Turkey has confirmed 1,443 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the country's tally to date to 259,692.

On Twitter, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday 743 patients recovered over the past day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 237,908.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the country reached 6,139, as 18 more people lost their lives.

Healthcare professionals did 95,943 more tests to diagnose the virus over the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to more than 6.4 million.

UK records 853 new confirmed cases

The United Kingdom recorded 853 new cases of the virus in the latest daily statistics, down from 1,041 on Sunday, government figures showed.

Four people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within the previous 28 days, compared with six deaths announced on Sunday.

France's cases rise by nearly 2,000

The number of new, confirmed cases in France has risen by 1,955 compared to the previous day, the French health ministry has said, with 22 new clusters found.

The health ministry added the number of deaths had risen by 15 from the previous day to stand at a total of 30,528 casualties.

France has the seventh-highest Covid-19 death toll in the world.

Spain reports more than 2,000 cases

Spain diagnosed 2,060 infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, below the levels seen last week and bringing the cumulative total to 405,436.

Three people died from the virus over the same period, while the seven-day death toll was 96, the ministry said, with the cumulative death toll reaching 28,872.

Infections have risen sharply since Spain lifted a three-month lockdown in late June, but deaths have been much lower than during the epidemic's late-March peak.

US approves plasma to treat virus

The United States has announced an emergency authorisation to use blood plasma from recovered virus patients as a treatment for the disease.

The plasma therapy shows "an incredible rate of success" and "will save countless lives", Trump claimed on Sunday – but that went much further than his own health officials' cautious welcome of the treatment.

Plasma is believed to contain powerful antibodies that can help fight Covid-19 faster, and has already been used on patients in the United States and other countries.

Hong Konger reinfected with Covid-19

A Hong Kong man has been infected with the novel coronavirus for a second time, researchers at the University of Hong Kong have found.

The patient had been cleared of Covid-19 and was released from hospital in April but tested positive for the virus when he returned from Spain earlier this month.

The research team said the findings suggest that Covid-19 immunity does not last for long and "there is evidence that some patients have waning antibody level after a few months."

The researchers also noted that the two virus strains contracted by the man in April and August were “clearly different.”

Lithuania adds Germany to virus isolation list

The Baltic country of Lithuania is as of Monday ordering a 14-day isolation for travellers from Germany because the number of infected people there is high.

Germany was added to the Lithuanian Health Ministry’s list of coronavirus-affected countries because the infection rate on Friday reached 16.5 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

Anyone entering Lithuania must self-isolate if they return from countries with rates above 16 per 100,000 people and must also get tested if they return from countries with rates above 25.

Health officials said that besides Lithuania, where the rate stands at 12.8, seven EU member countries currently have less than 16 cases per 100,000 people: Slovenia, Italy, Slovakia, Estonia, Finland, Hungary and Latvia.

Lithuania has seen 2,635 confirmed cases and 84 deaths.

Russia's virus tally passes 960,000

Russia reported 4,744 new cases, pushing its confirmed infection tally to 961,493, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities said 65 people had died over the past 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 16,448.

Tokyo's new cases one-and-a-half month low

Tokyo reported 95 new cases, marking the lowest single-day tally since July 8, data from the Metropolitan Government showed.

The cases were confirmed from around 2,900 tests, with those under 40-years-old accounting for 60 percent of new cases.

Total serious cases in the Japanese capital declined by one from the previous day, to 38.

Cases have declined from peaks of above 400 seen in early August.

Bali bans foreign tourists for rest of 2020 over virus

Foreign tourists won't be allowed to visit Bali for the rest of 2020 due to pandemic concerns, its governor said, scrapping a plan to open up the Indonesian island from next month.

The holiday hotspot re-opened beaches, temples and other tourism spots for domestic visitors at the end of July and had said it would let foreign tourists return on September 11.

But the plan has now been cancelled over concerns about Indonesia's mounting virus cases and with many foreign nationals subject to travel bans in their home countries.

"The situation in Indonesia is not conducive to allow international tourists to visit Indonesia, including...Bali," the island's governor I Wayan Koster said in an official letter dated Saturday.

"The central government supports (Bali's) plans to recover tourism by opening the doors for international tourists. However, this requires care, prudence, not to be rushed, and requires careful preparation," it added.

Bali has recorded some 49 deaths and just over 4,000 cases of coronavirus.

Xinjiang residents protest online against virus lockdown