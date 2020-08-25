Paralympic athletes rock the ramp in Japan fashion show
CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Paralympian Kaede Maegawa (second left), Paralympian Hitomi Onishi (C), and Sayaka Murakami (second right), an athlete, pose for a photo in Tokyo on August 25, 2020. / AP
August 25, 2020

Paralympic athletes take centre stage with a different kind of performance, rocking a Tokyo catwalk.

The "Amputee Venus Show" was initially planned to be held in conjunction with the opening of the Tokyo Paralympic Games that were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With both the Olympics and Paralympics postponed for a year, the fashion show went ahead anyway on Tuesday.

It featured a dozen models who came down the catwalk wearing the latest fashion and prosthetic legs. 

Several Paralympic athletes were among the group, including Kaede Maegawa, who finished fourth in the long jump in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics.

The Paralympics are now scheduled to open on August 24, 2021, and will feature about 4,400 athletes. The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, with 11,000 athletes.

READ MORE: Tokyo Olympic Games postponed to 2021 

SOURCE:AP
