Friday, September 11, 2020

Spain sees more than 12,000 new daily cases

Spain’s Health Ministry has reported more new coronavirus infections than any other day since the pandemic began – 12,183 cases, bringing the total to above 566,300.

The latest surge broke the previous record, which was set on Thursday, although at the beginning of the pandemic widespread testing was not available to confirm cases.

Concern, however, is picking up over testing, with the rates of positive tests continuing to increase.

Overall, the average positivity rate over the last week now sits at 11.8 percent.

The World Health Organization says a country does not have the pandemic under control until the positivity rate is below 5 percent. Only one Spanish region – Asturias – has managed to keep it below that threshold.

France sees more than 9,000 cases in a day

The number of new confirmed Covid-19 cases in France has risen by 9,406 over the last 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Friday, to stand at a total of 363,350.

The number of Covid-19 deaths also climbed by 40 over the last 24 hours, to reach a total of 30,893 casualties.

There have also been 2,357 new hospital admissions in the last seven days, 389 of which have been admitted to intensive care units.

France's has the seventh-highest coronavirus death toll in the world.

UK announces new restrictions

The UK records 3,539 confirmed cases of Covid-19 compared with 2,919 cases a day earlier, according to government data.

Authorities in Britain's second city of Birmingham announced new coronavirus restrictions as the nation's viral reproduction rate, or R number, exceeded 1.0 for the first time since March.

From next Tuesday, more than 1.1 million people will be banned from mixing with any other household, after the rate of infections in Birmingham rose from 30 to 75 cases per 100,000 people over a week in August.

Turkey sees more than 1,000 recoveries

Turkey records 1,117 more recoveries from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. There have also been 56 fatalities and 1,671 new cases.

The country’s overall infection count to date has reached 288,126, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter, citing Health Ministry data.

And a total of 112,213 more Covid-19 tests were done over the past day, pushing the total up to over 8.3 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1,223.

No MLB player cases

No Major League Baseball players and only one team staff member tested positive among 11,669 coronavirus tests given in the past week, the league and its players union said.

The MLB Players Association and MLB said that through Thursday testing, the past week had only a 0.009 percent positive rate.

Among MLB players, there have been no new positives for 12 consecutive days and in 20 of the last 21 days.

From 115,337 samples tested since the monitoring phase of Covid-19 testing began, 86 positive results, 0.07 percent, were returned, and only 55 of those by players.

Two Swiss care homes hit by deadly virus outbreaks

Ninety people have tested positive for Covid-19 and eight have died in two care homes in central Switzerland in two of the largest outbreaks seen in retirement facilities, local authorities said.

The new clusters come amid a steady rise in cases in the country since mid-June, despite low and stable case numbers compared to its European neighbours.

In the Siviriez nursing home in the canton of Fribourg, 37 elderly residents and 19 staff members have tested positive for Covid-19.

Seven people have died in the past week, the canton's authorities said in a statement Thursday.

Switzerland, a country of some 8.5 million people, has so far counted more than 45,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and over 1,700 deaths.

Israel set to impose restrictions as cases soar

With over 4,300 more cases reported on Friday, the steady rise in infections in Israel since June shows no signs of abating.

According to the Health Ministry, 4,388 new cases over the past 24 hours raised the overall count to 146,542, including 1,077 deaths and 111,539 recoveries.

At least 489 patients are in critical condition, 180 in moderate condition, and 134 are on respirators, the ministry said.

Israeli authorities approved a plan on Thursday to tighten restrictions in three stages to stem the spread of the virus.

The strategy will be approved by the Israeli government on Sunday, according to a joint statement by the Health Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office.

Virus wrecks Catalonia's big national day party

Separatists are staging a muted celebration of Catalan national day with their traditional mass rallies backing independence from Spain banned over a sharp hike in virus cases.

The annual "Diada" on September 11 marks the fall of Barcelona to Spain in 1714 and normally draws vast crowds of more than a million people.

But this year's anniversary comes as Spain struggles to contain a huge surge in virus cases, on Monday becoming the first European Union nation to record more than half a million infections – and the wealthy northeastern region is particularly hard hit.

With large gatherings banned, organisers have opted for a decentralised format and various small events across the region to avoid overcrowding.

Indian state nears 1M cases

India's biggest and richest state, Maharashtra, is set to record its millionth infection, putting it on par with Russia in the pandemic and stifling India's attempts to turn around an economic plummet.

The western state, home to financial capital Mumbai, is on pace to blow past the 1 million mark as infections have been rising some 20,000 a day recently.

Maharashtra, if it were a country, would now rival Russia for the world's fourth-highest caseload.

The spike in the state of 130 million people is the vanguard for India's breathtaking COVID-19 surge, accounting for nearly one-quarter of the national total.

India is likely to hit 5 million cases in coming days, behind only to the United States.

Myanmar reports 115 new cases

Myanmar has reported 115 new cases, a day after imposing sweeping new lockdown measures in its battle on a second wave of infections.

The tally stands at 2,265 cases and 14 deaths after infections quadrupled over the last month, since the virus resurfaced in the western state of Rakhine, following weeks without a domestic case.

The health ministry announced 115 new cases in a Facebook post on Friday, following 142 reported on Thursday evening.

In the wake of the new outbreak, opposition parties have called for general elections set for November to be postponed.

Malaysia reports 182 cases, highest jump in over 3 months

Malaysia has reported 182 new cases, the sharpest spike in more than three months with no new deaths, the health ministry said.

The new infections marked the biggest jump since June 4, when 277 cases and one death were reported.

Malaysia currently has 9,810 confirmed coronavirus infections, including 128 deaths.

Austria expands face mask requirement as cases rise

Austria will tighten up on mask-wearing and social distancing at public events and in restaurants from Monday in response to the accelerating spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

Wearing of masks will be compulsory in shops, in all public transport and in schools outside classrooms from Monday, he said. Private events will be limited to 50 participants indoors and 100 outdoors, while professionally-organised seated events could run to up to 1,500 people indoors and 3,000 outdoors.

The daily number of infections has been rising since late June and reached 644 on Thursday, the highest number since late March, when an initial spike in infections was fading under a national lockdown.

"Precisely because the summer went well and people can't quite believe that the numbers are rising once again, I call on all of us to together take the situation seriously," Kurz told a news conference.

Russia reports 5,504 new cases, 102 deaths

Russia has reported 5,504 new cases, bringing the national tally to1,051,874, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities said 102 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 18,365.

Hungary's daily infections tally hits new record at 718

Hungary has reported 718 new cases, the highest daily tally to date, the government said.

The country has reported 10,909 cases with 631 deaths so far.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said earlier in the day that Hungary would not impose blanket school closures, but would aim to protect the most vulnerable elderly as the goal was to keep the economy going.

