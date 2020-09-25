Friday, September 25, 2020

Global death toll could hit 2 million before vaccine in wide use - WHO

The global death toll from Covid-19 could double to 2 million before a successful vaccine is widely used and could be even higher without concerted action to curb the pandemic, an official at the World Health Organization said.

"Unless we do it (take concerted action) ... the number you speak about (2 million deaths) is not only imaginable, but sadly very likely," Mike Ryan, head of the UN agency's emergencies programme, told a briefing on Friday.

The number of deaths about nine months since the novel coronavirus was discovered in China is nearing 1 million.

Ryan said young people should not be blamed for a recent increase in infections despite growing concerns that youths are driving its spread after restrictions and lockdowns were eased around the world.

France reports total virus cases over 500,000 for first time

France reported that its total number of coronavirus cases jumped over 500,000 for the first time, as it registered 15,797 new confirmed cases on Friday, just shy of a daily record of 16,096 set on Thursday.

The total number of cases now stands at 513,034, Health Ministry data showed.

The number of people who have died from the infection increased by 150 – triple the daily levels of the past week – to 31,661.

Turkey registers 1,665 new cases

Turkey reported 1,665 new coronavirus cases and 1,318 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

The country's overall case count now stands at 311,455 with 273,282 total recoveries, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 112,885 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over 9.83 million.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey reached 7,858 with 73 new fatalities.

The figures also showed that the number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,601, while 6.6 percent suffer from pneumonia.

US CDC reports 202,329 deaths from coronavirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 6,958,632 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 42,340 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 918 to 202,329.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on September 24 compared with its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Greece shortens business hours for some retailers to stem spread

Some Greek retail stores must close earlier from Saturday until October 4, authorities said, further tightening restrictions amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the greater Athens area and other parts of the country.

In a state address, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis cautioned Greeks to stick to mask-wearing and social distancing to help avert a second lockdown which would have a "dramatic impact" on the economy.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said that kiosks, mini markets and wine stores will close from midnight until 5 am in Athens and other areas with a high caseload, including the islands of Lesvos and Mykonos.

Drug stores and gas stations will be exempt from the new measure.

Greece last week imposed an upper limit of nine people in all public gatherings outdoors and suspended indoor and outdoor concerts in Athens.

Health authorities reported 286 cases of Covid-19, more than half of them in the Athens metropolitan area, Attica, where about one third of the country's population lives.

The new infections brought the total number of cases to 16,913 since late February.

There were three new fatalities, with total deaths reaching 369.

Spain's confirmed cases rise to 716,481

Spain's cumulative tally of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 12,272 from the previous day to 716,481, Health Ministry data showed.

That included 4,122 diagnosed in the last 24 hours, but these daily figures tend to end up much higher after retroactive updates of the infection tally, having exceeded 10,000 cases per day for most of last week.

The total number of Covid-19 fatalities reached 31,232 from 31,118 reported on Thursday. Daily deaths are now around their highest levels since early May, but are well below the late March record of nearly 900.

Denmark extends restrictions until October 18

Denmark extended its current restrictions aimed at curbing a spike in new coronavirus infections by two weeks until October 18, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told a news conference.

"A rise in new infections was expected, but it has come earlier than we had anticipated," Heunicke said.

The current limit on public gatherings of no more than 50 people would also apply to privately held events as of September 26.

Denmark has registered 678 new infections in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number yet although only around 1 percent of the number of people tested in the period.

Germany warns against travel to Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Tirol

Germany's Foreign Ministry issued travel warnings for the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, and the Austrian state of Tirol, warning against unnecessary travel to those destinations due to high coronavirus infection rates.

Spanish government wants partial Madrid city lockdown, local authorities differ

The Spanish government has recommended reimposing a partial lockdown on all of Madrid city to curb the spread of coronavirus after local authorities imposed restrictions on just some areas of the wider region, the health minister said.

"These are the minimum measures we have to take to control the spread of the virus in the city," Salvador Illa told reporters.

Spain, one of the countries in Europe worst-affected by the pandemic, was under a draconian lockdown from March until May in which people could not leave their homes.

But after restrictions were totally lifted on June 21, the pandemic has surged again.

On Thursday, the country surpassed 700,000 cases, the highest number in Western Europe, while more than 31,000 people have died from the disease.

In a clash between the national government and regional authorities, Minister Illa announced his recommendations at a news conference at the same time as Madrid unveiled much softer measures which only cover some areas of the region.

The Madrid regional authorities extended a partial lockdown in 45 health areas, mainly low income with high density rates, where the contagion rate is above 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

The measures affect one million of the 6.7 million Madrid region residents.

Lockdowns imposed in several British cities

Local lockdowns are being imposed in several British cities where confirmed coronavirus infections have risen sharply.

The council leader in the northern England city of Leeds says people will be barred from meeting members of other households indoors or in backyards. The measure affects more than 750,000 people.

In Cardiff, Swansea and Llanelli in Wales, households will be banned from mixing indoors.

Meanwhile London, home to almost 9 million people, is being labelled an “area of concern.” That means if infection rates rise, it could face new restrictions.

This week the UK government ordered a 10 pm curfew for pubs and restaurants and heavy fines for people who violate quarantine and social-distancing rules in an attempt to curb a spike in cases.

The Office for National Statistics estimates there were about 9,600 new infections a day in England last week, a 60 percent increase from the week before. The biggest increase is in young people age 17-24.

Britain has recorded almost 42,000 deaths of people who tested positive for the virus, a figure that likely understates the true toll.

Iran's single-day 207 death toll highest since August 1

Iran’s death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 207 to 25,222, with the total number of identified cases spiking to 439,882, a Health Ministry spokesperson said.

It was the highest single-day death toll since the ministry registered 216 deaths on August 1.

Ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 3,563 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours in Iran, the hardest-hit by the pandemic in the Middle East.

Iran’s health officials have voiced alarm over a surge in infections, urging the nation to respect health protocols to control the spread of the disease.

Israel tightens second-wave lockdown as PM, critics argue over protest curbs

Israel tightened Covid-19 lockdown measures on Friday and critics accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to curb protests against his handling of the health and economic crises.

Netanyahu's government decided on Thursday to tighten a three-week lockdown imposed on September 18, forcing Israelis to stay mostly at home, shutting down most businesses and curbing group prayers during the Jewish high-holiday season.

The measures had also sought to restrict citizens' protests to within 1 km (0.6 miles) of their homes, which would have effectively halted protests outside Netanyahu's residence over his handling of the economy, the pandemic and over corruption allegations. He denies all wrongdoing.

But parliament failed to agree on that measure before the tightened lockdown took effect on Friday, meaning the weekly demonstrations outside Netanyahu's residence can continue.

Southern French city rebels against shutdown

Hundreds of people protested in the French city of Marseille against tough new measures designed to curb the renewed surge in coronavirus cases.

Outside the city's commercial tribunal, crowds gathered to denounce an order from Paris that restaurants and bars close for two weeks from Saturday, arguing the move was disproportionate to the risk and would devastate the local economy.

Some proprietors said they would defy the order, amid signs of mounting public frustration across France at the reimposition of restrictions on public life as daily Covid infections hit record highs.

The government order came this week after it placed Marseille and its surroundings on the Mediterranean on the maximum alert level for the spread of the virus.

Marseille, France's second biggest city, is at the epicentre of a second wave sweeping across the country.

The pandemic has killed more than 31,500 people and infected nearly half a million, the second-highest in Western Europe behind Spain.

UK study shows rapid test has diagnostic sensitivity over 99 percent

A new rapid test for Covid-19 has over 99 percent diagnostic sensitivity in early studies, scientists assessing the test at the University of Oxford said.

Public Health England official Steve Pullan said that early data indicated the LamPORE test was a credible alternative to conventional PCR-based diagnostics.

"The positive clinical specimens came mostly from patients with symptomatic infection, and among these LamPORE had a diagnostic sensitivity of 99.1 percent," the University of Oxford said.

"Among negative clinical specimens, including 153 with other respiratory pathogens detected, LamPORE had a diagnostic specificity of 99.6 percent."

New record in Dutch daily cases with 2,777