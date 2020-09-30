Last week archaeologists discovered a sun disc in Edirne’s Suakacagi village, 18 kilometres from the city centre. The sun disc, according to professor Engin Beksac of Trakya University, may date back 3500 years, to the late bronze age, or early iron age.

Professor Engin Beksac is the head of the art history department at Trakya University in Edirne, and the manager of Trakya Research Centre, which focuses on archeology, art history, visual history, and early civilisations (pre-Ottoman era).

He says that sun discs, for a long while, went unrecognised but are either in relief form or carved into rock. The latest find, he adds, is in relief form.

“The sun disc we found recently is significant because it was found in the altar, in the temple. The previous ones were singular, they were found in random spots without temples near them,” he tells TRT World.

“It belonged to the Thracians, who lived in the area in the BCE 1500s. There is a settlement next to the altar area. The rock on which the sun disc is in relief form, is showing west,” Beksac says. “Probably west signifies the time when day and night are at equal length. The west is of significance during the September and March equinoxes.”

Beksac further explains: “The religious offering pit is facing southwest, just like the altar’s main axis.”

According to Beksac, the Thracians used the angle between the southwest and the west to look at the hills on the horizon and to observe the movements of the stars in the sky.

“The southwest is related to winter; it is the point where the sun sets on the shortest days in Thrace,” Beksac says. “In other altars, for example also the ones in Bulgaria, where there are many, the angles are always southeast-south-southwest.” Asked about the significance of these angles, Beksac elaborates: “This is the movement path of the sun on the shortest days. In December, the sun rises in the southeast, rises to the south, and sets in the southwest in Thrace.”