Saturday, October 3, 2020

Global cases surpass 35M

Worldwide count of the coronavirus cases crossed the 35 million-mark, according to a tracking portal.

The United States tops the list of countries with most cases followed by India and Brazil.

Turkey begins human trials for indigenous vaccine

Efforts in Turkey to develop an indigenous vaccine against the novel coronavirus have reached the human trials stage, the country's top health official has said.

Speaking to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the phone, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said three other vaccine efforts in Turkey would also reach this point in the next seven to 10 days.

Turkey reported 1,502 new novel coronavirus patients and 1,211 recoveries over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

The country's overall case count now stands at 323,014, with recoveries totaling 283,868.

Some 103,219 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally to over 10.71 million.

The death toll from the virus reached 8,384, with 59 more fatalities. The figures also showed that 6.4 percent of patients suffer from pneumonia.

Trump doing 'well' say medics but insider offers worrying picture

Covid-hit President Donald Trump is "doing very well," his doctors have said although an insider with knowledge of his health voiced concern over his condition.

In the first official update on the president's condition since he was admitted Friday to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, medics were upbeat about his progress.

"At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made," White House physician Sean Conley said, adding that the president had been "fever-free for over 24 hours."

But a source familiar with the president's health painted a less rosy account.

"The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery," the source said.

Ukraine ex-president hospitalised after contracting virus

Ukraine's former President Petro Poroshenko has been hospitalised with double pneumonia, his wife has said, days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

"Petro Oleksiyovych (Poroshenko) was hospitalised" in Kiev, his wife Maryna Poroshenko said in a video posted on Facebook.

"Despite the fact that my husband has double pneumonia, he is strong-willed and is demonstrating this in the fight against the disease," Maryna Poroshenko said.

Poroshenko, 55, on Tuesday announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus and said he was receiving treatment at home.

Poroshenko, who is currently a member of the Ukrainian parliament, suffers from diabetes, which is associated with an increased risk of developing complications from the coronavirus.

Schools, mosques closed in Tehran as infections rise

Schools, libraries, mosques, and other public institutions in Tehran were closed for a week as part of measures to stem a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, state media cited authorities in the Iranian capital as saying.

The closure plan, which will also affect universities, seminaries, libraries, museums, theatres, gyms, cafes, and hair salons in the Iranian capital, came after Alireza Zali, head of the Tehran Coronavirus Taskforce, called for the shutdown to help control the epidemic.

Zali warned in an interview on state television that if the spread of the epidemic continues at the current rate in Tehran, there would be a three- to five-fold increase in cases and a rise in the fatality rate to between 1.5 percent and 3 percent.

The lockdown which also applies to all social and cultural ceremonies and conferences will run to Friday, October 9.

Iran's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 179 on Saturday to 26,746, and identified cases by 3,523 to 468,119, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV.

Nepal PM's advisers test positive

Three advisers to Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli have said they had tested positive for Covid-19, which has claimed the lives of 528 people in the country.

Oli's press, political, and foreign affairs advisers told Reuters news agency they had been infected and were isolating themselves.

An assistant working for Oli also tested positive, they added.

Oli has previously tested negative, but had yet to take a test after his associates tested positive, press adviser Surya Thapa said.

"The prime minister has been exercising extreme caution while meeting with people," Thapa told Reuters.

Nepal's Covid–19 cases rose by 2,120 to 84,570, the country's health ministry said.

DNA from Neanderthals can make Covid more severe

Covid-19 patients with a snippet of Neanderthal DNA that crossed into the human genome some 60,000 years ago run a higher risk of severe complications from the disease, researchers have reported.

People infected with the new coronavirus, for example, who carry the genetic coding bequeathed by our early human cousins are three times more likely to need mechanical ventilation, according to a study published in Nature.

There are many reasons why some people with Covid-19 wind up in intensive care and other have only light symptoms, or none at all.

Advanced age, being a man, and pre-existing medical problems can all increase the odds of a serious outcome.

But genetic factors can also play a role, as the new findings makes clear.

"It is striking that the genetic heritage from Neanderthals has such tragic consequences during the current pandemic," said co-author Svante Paabo, director of the department of genetics at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology.

Hungary PM agrees on big wage hike for doctors

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has agreed with the Hungarian Medical Chamber on a substantial wage hike for doctors, as the country braces for a further rise in coronavirus cases that could strain its healthcare system.

Hungary reported 1,086 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections so far to 29,717 with 812 deaths.

Like many other east European countries, Hungary is grappling with a shortage of doctors and medical workers as local salaries pale in comparison to western Europe.

Gyula Kincses, chairman of the Hungarian Medical Chamber, said the government has accepted a proposed pay scale for doctors that would see base salaries for medical practitioners and doctors roughly double from current levels.

Depending on age and level of experience, medical practitioners will earn 700,000 to 800,000 forints, while older doctor s will receive up to 2.4 million forints, Kincses said.

Russia reports almost 10,000 daily cases

Russia reported 9,859 new cases on Saturday, the highest number of daily infections since May 15, when the outbreak was at its peak.

Russia's virus crisis centre said that 174 deaths had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, which took the official national death toll to 21,251.

Ukraine reports record 4,661 new cases

Ukraine has reported 4,661 new cases on Saturday, a daily record number of infections, which spiked in late September.

Ukraine's security council said 92 deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 4,353.

Indonesia reports 4,007 new infections

Indonesia has reported 4,007 new infections and 83 more deaths on Saturday, bringing its total infections to 299,506 and fatalities to 11,055, health ministry data showed.

Czech Republic sees record surge in cases

Infections in the Czech Republic have been on a steep rise, setting a new record high for the second straight day.

The country's Health Ministry said the day-to-day increase in new confirmed cases was 3,793 on Friday, 300 more than the previous day.

The country had a total of 78,051 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 699 deaths. Currently, 42,320 are ill with the virus, with 1,134 hospitalised and 221 in serious condition.

Poland reports record 2,367 daily infections

Poland has reported a new record of 2,367 daily cases on Saturday, the health ministry said on Twitter, the third day in a row that infections have hit new highs.

The country also registered a further 34 deaths related to the virus. With a population of 38 million, Poland has reported 98,140 cases overall and 2,604 deaths.

South Korea prevents protests amid virus concerns

South Korean police have mobilised hundreds of buses to head off any political rallies in the capital, Seoul, on Saturday with authorities determined to prevent another cluster of cases emerging from a protest.

South Korea has been held up as a virus mitigation success story but it saw a flare-up of more than 1,800 infections linked to a church and a big anti-government rally in August.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 75 new infections by midnight on Friday, a third day of double-digit increases, taking the national tally to 24,027 cases, with 420 deaths.

Malaysia reports 12,088 total cases