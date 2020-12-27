Sunday, December 27, 2020

New variant of virus detected in Portugal's Madeira island

The new variant of the virus linked to a rapid rise in infections in Britain has been detected on the Portuguese island of Madeira, the regional civil protection authority has said.

In a statement, the authority said the new variant was "detected in travellers who arrived in Madeira from the United Kingdom" but it did not specify how many people were infected with it.

France adds 8,822 cases

France reports 8,822 new coronavirus cases and 173 fatalities over the past 24 hours, according to the official data.

Two people infected with new variant in Norway

The new variant of the virus circulating in Britain has been detected in two people who came to Norway from the country, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said.

The travellers, who were not identified, came to Norway earlier in December and health workers will follow up with their close contacts, it said.

Norway imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over the new variant, which is thought to be mo

Turkey reports over 14,200 new infections

Turkey reported 14,205 more virus infections, including 2,806 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced.

The overall caseload rose to 2.14 million with the latest additions.

As many as 21,196 patients also recovered, bringing the tally to 2.01 million, while the death toll rose to 19,878 with 254 additions.

Across the country, 172,113 new Covid-19 tests were conducted, pushing the total to over 23.77 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 4,309.

Italy reports 298 deaths

Italy reported 298 virus-related deaths up from 261 the day before, the health ministry said.

The daily tally of new infections was 8,913 down from 10,407 the day before, taking the total number of cases since Italy's epidemic began to 2,047,696.

Italy on Thursday became the eighth country in the world to exceed 2 million officially recorded cases.

UK reports 30,501 cases

The United Kingdom reported 30,501 new cases, government statistics showed, with a further 316 deaths within 28 days of a positive virus test.

The government's virus portal said the figures reflected data from England and Wales but said there was no new data from Northern Ireland and no new deaths data from Scotland owing to the Christmas holidays.

European Union nations kick off mass vaccinations

European Union nations have officially kicked off a coordinated effort to give Covid-19 vaccinations to some of the most vulnerable among their nearly 450 million people, marking a moment of hope in the continent's battle against the worst public health crisis in a century.

Shots were administered to health care workers, the elderly and some leading politicians to reassure the public that the vaccinations are safe.

The vaccines, developed by Germany's BioNTech and American drugmaker Pfizer, started arriving in super-cold containers at EU hospitals on Friday from a factory in Belgium. The EU has seen some of the world’s earliest and hardest-hit virus hot spots, including Italy and Spain.

Russia reports 28,284 new cases

Russia has reported 28,284 new virus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 3,050,248 after it crossed the 3 million mark on the previous day.

Russia's coronavirus crisis center said 552 patients had died in the last 24 hours and the overall national coronavirus death toll was at 54,778.

Oman starts vaccinations

The Persian Gulf state of Oman has launched its Covid-19 inoculation campaign, with the sultanate’s health minister receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

State-run media reported that the first batch of 15,600 doses was flown in industrial freezers to Muscat International Airport last week to vaccinate a priority group of older adults, health care workers and those with underlying health conditions starting on Sunday.

Another 28,000 doses of the vaccine by American drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are expected to arrive next month.

Oman says it aims to vaccinate 60 percent of its roughly 5 million people. The Health Ministry said the initial phase of the vaccination campaign would cover 20 percent of the population due to temporarily limited supply.

The virus outbreak in Oman has infected over 128,000 people and killed more than 1,400.

South Korea extends social distancing measures

South Korea will extend social distancing measures introduced to try to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic for another six days, to January 3, as it continues to report near-record numbers of new cases each day.

For the run-up to Christmas and New Year holidays, the government banned gatherings of more than four people in greater Seoul and closed down ski resorts and other tourist spots. Beyond that temporary restriction, gatherings of more than 50 people are banned in greater Seoul and indoor restaurant dining is prohibited after 12 GMT (9 pm local time).

"We will observe the situation over the next week and decide whether to adjust the social distancing measures before January 3 when the special quarantine measures for the year-end holidays terminate," Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said, speaking at a briefing.

Sydney awaits verdict on New Years festivities

Sydney's outbreak continued with more than a quarter million people in lockdown as Australia's largest city awaited word on whether any public New Year's Eve celebrations will be allowed.

Seven cases of the new coronavirus were reported in New South Wales state, six linked directly to the outbreak in Sydney's northern beach suburbs, which are under a stay-at-home order until Wednesday. Infections stand at 122.

"I appreciate frustration levels are increasing as we get closer to New Year's Eve and days we stay at home increase," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a news conference.

"We hope to have some clear information for everybody tomorrow, or the latest the day after, on what the New Year's Eve and the next weeks will look like."

France says third lockdown possible

France has not ruled out imposing a third nationwide lockdown if coronavirus cases continue to rise, its health minister said, as the country braces for a possible post-Christmas spike.

"We will never exclude measures that are necessary to protect the public," Olivier Veran told the Journal du Dimanche.

"That is not to say we have made a decision, but that we are watching the situation hour by hour."