Tuesday, December 29

Some Britons receive 2nd shot of virus vaccine

Some people in Britain have received their second and final dose of coronavirus vaccine as the country’s immunisation program rolls on.

Margaret Keenan, 91, who became the first person in the UK to get a vaccine on December 8, had the follow-up injection at a hospital in the central England city of Coventry.

Hospital chief executive Andy Hardy says: “We were delighted to welcome Margaret Keenan back to Coventry’s University Hospital today to safely receive the second dose of the vaccination after she became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 (vaccine) following its clinical approval.”

Chile records first case of British variant of virus

Chile said it had recorded its first case of the British variant of coronavirus, prompting health authorities to reinstate a mandatory quarantine period for all visitors entering the South American nation from abroad.

The variant, which could be up to 70 percent more transmissible, has spread rapidly from Britain, where it was first identified, to countries across the globe, including Pakistan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada and Israel, among others.

Chilean Undersecretary of Health Paula Daza said a Chilean woman who returned to her home country on December 22 had tested positive for the variant. She had traveled to London to visit family.

Once in Chile, she boarded another plane to the south-central city of Temuco. Her movements prompted a scramble among health authorities in Chile to track down those she may have contacted during her journey.

Daza said the woman was asymptomatic, in quarantine and in good health.

Denmark extends hard lockdown until January 17

Denmark has extended a hard lockdown for two weeks, until January 17, to limit the spread of the virus, following a drastic spike in new infections over the past month, the country's prime minister said.

"The situation regarding infection rates, hospitalisations and deaths is now even more serious than in the spring," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press briefing.

The extension of the current country-wide restrictions announced on December 16 will keep schools, shopping malls, restaurants, bars and other non-essential shops closed, Frederiksen said.

France's new virus cases spike amidst fears of another lockdown

The French health ministry reported 11,395 new virus infections over the past 24 hours, jumping above the 10,000 threshold for the first time in four days amidst fears of a third lockdown in the country.

France, which launched its gradual vaccination campaign on Sunday, also saw the number of persons hospitalised for the disease rise for the fourth day running, a sequence unseen since November 13.

France's cumulative total of cases now stands at 2,574,041, the fifth-highest in the world.

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, stands at 11,871, more than twice as high as the government's target of less than 5,000.

UAE reports 'limited number' of cases of new virus variant

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has discovered a "limited number" of cases of people infected with the new virus variant in the country, a government official said, the first confirmed cases of a more contagious Covid-19 mutant in the Gulf region.

Omar al-Hammadi, an official spokesman of the UAE government, said at a press briefing that those affected had travelled from abroad, without specifying from where or the number of the cases.

"In light of the emergence of the new emerging strain of the coronavirus in Britain, and in conjunction with the continuous investigations by the health sector, it has been proven that there are limited cases in the country and received from abroad," he said.

Ireland reports 1,546 new virus cases, highest daily rise

Ireland reported the highest virus new cases in a single day, with 1,546 infections, up from a previous record of 1,296 on Saturday.

The government is to meet on Wednesday to consider additional restrictions to try to control a surge that began after public-health measures were eased in early December when Ireland had the lowest infection rate in the European Union.

EU to buy additional 100 million doses of Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine

The European Union has decided to buy an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission said in a tweet.

The 27-nation EU will then have 300 million doses of the vaccine, which has been assessed as safe and effective, Ursula von der Leyen said.

UK reports record 53,135 cases

Britain's government reported 53,135 new cases of the virus, the highest number since mass testing started in mid-2020 and up sharply from the previous record of 41,385 set on Monday.

The number of new deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive virus test also rose to 414 from Monday's 357, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 71,567.

Turkey reports over 15,800 cases

Turkey reported 15,805 more virus infections and 253 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The new cases include 2,783 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.17 million.

Since Monday, as many as 21,004 people recovered, taking the tally to over 2.05 million and the death toll climbed to 20,388.

Some 183,117 virus tests were conducted across the country over the past day, pushing the total to over 24.14 million.

Italy reports 659 deaths

Italy reported 659 virus-related deaths against 445 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 11,212 from 8,585.

There were 128,740 swab tests carried out in the past day, the ministry said, up sharply from a previous 68,681.

Italy has seen an official total of 73,029 virus deaths since its outbreak came to light on February 21, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world.

It has also reported 2.067 million cases to date.

Russian updates show over 100K virus deaths

Russia’s updated statistics on virus-linked deaths show more than 100,000 people had died by December, a number much higher than previously reported by government officials.

A total of 116,030 people with the virus died in Russia between April and November, according to data released on Monday by Russia’s state statistics agency Rosstat. The count included cases where the virus was not the main cause of death and where the virus was suspected but not confirmed.

Israel vaccinates around half a million people

Israel’s Health Ministry says the country has vaccinated more people in nine days than have been infected with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The ministry says nearly 500,000 people, or about 5 percent of Israel's population of 9 million, have already received the vaccine since the country began its inoculation drive last week. There have been more than 407,000 confirmed cases in Israel, and more than 3,200 have died.

Sri Lanka reopens to tourists after over nine months

Sri Lanka has reopened to tourists after more than nine months.

The Indian Ocean island nation closed to tourists in March, amid the first wave of the virus. Authorities also closed the two main international airports.

The government says a pilot program to attract tourists is being implemented. The first tourists arrived on a special flight from Ukraine on Monday. The 186 tourists are expected to stay in Sri Lanka for 10 days.

Ireland begins vaccinations with 79-year-old woman

Ireland began its vaccination campaign by giving a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to a 79-year-old woman at a hospital in Dublin, the health service said, as virus cases surge in the country.

Annie Lynch was the first person in the country to receive the vaccine at Dublin's St James’s Hospital, it said. Health staff and patients at four hospitals were also vaccinated.

"Today is a new day. It marks a new chapter in our fight," Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told RTE Radio.

Mexico expects 100,000 Pfizer vaccines by early January

Mexico expects delivery of Pfizer's virus vaccine to increase to over 100,000 doses by January 4 and more than 1.4 million doses by the end of next month, according to a schedule outlined by the president.

US drugmaker Pfizer's vaccine is the first of several expected to reach the country as the government presses companies to honour delivery commitments on time amid concerns of delays due to a global scramble to secure supplies.

Cyprus' new year celebrations to be a a tight family affair

Celebrations in Cyprus will be a tight family affair after authorities imposed a limit on all New Year’s Eve gatherings of no more than 10 people from two families.

But until January 10, all other get-togethers at home are restricted to only those who reside there. All public gatherings outdoors are limited to two people.

Only essential staff will be permitted into government offices, while all others will have to work from home.

Pakistan extends ban on passenger flights from the UK

Pakistan’s civil aviation authority has extended its ban on passenger flights from the UK for a week in an effort to avoid the spread of a new variant of the virus.

The ban was imposed last week after European and other countries halted air travel from Britain due to a new and seemingly more contagious variant of the virus in England.

Argentina launches vaccinations with Russia's Sputnik V

Argentina launched a virus vaccination campaign with the Sputnik V shots developed by Russia, the government said.

It is the first country in the Americas to use this vaccine against the pandemic.

The vaccination drive began simultaneously around the country with frontline healthcare workers given priority, Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia said.

She spoke at Posadas Hospital in Buenos Aires, where a doctor named Flavia Loiacono became the first in the country to get a virus shot.

Sweden registers 32,485 cases, 205 deaths since December 23

Sweden has registered 32,485 new virus cases since December 23, Health Agency statistics showed.

The country registered 205 new deaths in the period, taking the total to 8,484. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks. The Health Agency has said statistics over the Christmas period are less reliable than usual due to less testing and delays in reporting of deaths.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Thailand imposes new restrictions

Officials in the Thai capital have announced new restrictions, including the closure of some entertainment facilities during the New Year's holiday, as infections continued to rise following a recent virus outbreak.

After months of seeming to have the virus situation under control, Thailand has seen two major clusters developing since mid-December that threatened to undo its progress. One has mainly infected hundreds of migrant workers from Myanmar at a seafood market near Bangkok, the capital, while in recent days a cluster has grown connected to a gambling den in an eastern province.

China capital locks down part of district

Beijing sealed off 10 areas of its northeastern Shunyi district, the first lockdown in the Chinese capital since the last virus outbreak in the months of June and July.

The city has reported 16 infections and three asymptomatic cases since December 18, when the first cases were found. Most of the cases were in Shunyi, which has banned couriers from entering residential compounds.

Six villages, three buildings and one industrial zone were among the areas locked down, a Beijing municipal official told a news conference.

UK's new virus variant detected in Germany

German authorities say the virus variant found in Britain has been detected in samples from two patients who were infected in northern Germany in November.

The health ministry in Lower Saxony state said that the samples were tested more thoroughly after news of the new variant emerged in Britain, regional public broadcaster NDR reported. They were taken in November from an elderly man with other medical conditions who later died and from his wife.

The ministry said the man’s daughter had been in England in mid-November and likely was infected there.

Hospitalisations in England exceed spring's peak

Official figures show more people are currently hospitalised with virus in England than at the first peak of the outbreak in the spring.