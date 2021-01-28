Thursday, January 28, 2021:

First cases of South Africa coronavirus variant detected in US

State health officials in South Carolina said they found two cases of Covid-19 linked to a more transmissible coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, the first cases of the mutated virus discovered in the United Sates.

Viruses are constantly changing, but the presence of the South African variant in the United States is especially concerning because several laboratory studies have shown that it reduces vaccine effectiveness.

So far, vaccines made by Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech still appear protective against this variant of the coronavirus, but the companies this week said they are considering making new versions of their shots just in case.

With new record virus deaths, Portugal curbs travel

Portugal extended a nationwide lockdown until mid-February and announced curbs on international travel, as Prime Minister Antonio Costa accepted blame for the world's worst coronavirus surge, with hospitals on the verge of being overrun.

With a population of 10 million, Portugal reported a record 303 Covid-19 deaths and 16,432 new cases, and now has the world's highest per capita seven-day averages of both new cases and deaths.

Costa told TVI broadcaster overnight the situation was "not bad, but terrible ... and we'll face this worst moment for a few more weeks".

Italy reports 492 coronavirus deaths, 14,372 new cases

Italy reported 492 coronavirus-related deaths, up from 467 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 14,372 from 15,204.

Some 275,179 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, against a previous 293,770, the health ministry said.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,778, compared with 21,161 a day earlier.

Too early to ease virus curbs in Europe, says WHO

The World Health Organization's European branch said it is too early to ease virus restrictions in Europe despite a drop in new cases in most countries.

Hans Kluge, the WHO's regional director for Europe, said 30 of the WHO European region's 53 countries had "seen a significant decrease in 14-day cumulative incidence."

"Yet, transmission rates across Europe are still very high, impacting health systems and straining services, making it too early to ease up," Kluge told an online press conference.

The regional director also noted that since only three percent of people in the region had already had a confirmed infection, areas that had been "hit badly once can be hit again."

Kluge described the current situation as a "pandemic paradox", noting that while the rollout of vaccines offered "remarkable hope... newly emerging variants of concern are presenting greater uncertainty and risk."

UK records dip in Covid deaths, rise in cases

The United Kingdom recorded a further 1,239 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, down from 1,725 the day before, and a further 28,680 cases of the disease, an increase from a day earlier.

Official data also showed that 7.45 million people have been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from a figure of 7.16 million people announced a day earlier.

Turkey reports over 7,200 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported over 7,200 new coronavirus cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

A total of 7,279 cases, including 670 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 2.45 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 25,605, with 129 fatalities over the past day.

The latest figures show that the number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,751.

Morocco starts coronavirus vaccination campaign

Morocco started a national coronavirus vaccination campaign after receiving vaccine shipments from AstraZeneca and Sinopharm, state media said.

Inaugurating the campaign, King Mohammed was given the vaccine at his palace in Fez, the state news agency MAP said.

Morocco has received 2 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and 500,000 doses of a vaccine made by China’s Sinopharm.

It began distributing them to centres around the country this week.

The palace said vaccinations would be available to all Moroccans over the age of 17.

Health, security and teaching staff will receive the first shots

Britain wants the vaccines it has ordered

Britain wants to ensure that it receives all the vaccines it has ordered and paid for, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said on after the European Union asked AstraZeneca if it could divert supplies from the United Kingdom.

"I think we need to make sure that the vaccine supply that has been bought and paid for, procured for those in the UK, is delivered," Gove told LBC Radio.

"But of course, we're always going to work with our friends and neighbours, we have to make sure that we can do everything we can to help them."

Russia reports 19,138 new virus cases, 575 deaths

Russia reported 19,138 new Covid-19 cases, including 2,897 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,793,810 since the pandemic began.

Authorities said 575 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 71,651.

WHO-led team in Wuhan probing Covid origins, leaves quarantine hotel

A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the pandemic left its quarantine hotel to begin fieldwork, two weeks after arriving in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged in late 2019.

The team boarded a bus and departed the hotel shortly after 3 pm local time (0700 GMT) without speaking to journalists.

Taiwan says has asked Germany to help obtain vaccines

Taiwan's Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said that she had met with Germany's de facto ambassador in Taipei and asked him for Germany's help for Taiwan to obtain Covid-19 vaccines.

Germany, in a letter from its Economy Minister Peter Altmaier to Wang, has asked Taiwan to persuade Taiwanese manufacturers to help ease a shortage of semiconductor chips in the auto sector which is hampering its fledgling economic recovery from the pandemic.

German minister sees vaccine shortage well into April

Germany's health minister expects the current shortage of coronavirus vaccines to continue well into April, he said as the government faced new criticism over the pace of its vaccination programme.

"We will still have at least 10 tough weeks with a shortage of vaccine," Jens Spahn said in a Tweet, adding that he wanted to call a summit of federal and regional leaders in Germany to discuss vaccinations.

More rules for returning New Zealand travellers

Travellers returning to New Zealand will face stricter rules at quarantine hotels as health authorities investigate how up to three people got infected with the coronavirus while isolating at Auckland’s Pullman Hotel.

The people were released before testing positive and were potentially contagious, but so far testing has shown no evidence the virus has spread in the community. New Zealand has managed to stamp out community transmission of the virus.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said that as an interim measure, travellers would need to stay in their hotel rooms for the final days of their 14-day mandatory quarantine, and would also face stricter controls around leaving their rooms at other times.

South Korea to begin Covid-19 vaccinations for general public

South Korea said it would begin Covid-19 vaccinations for the general public in the third quarter of this year, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a news briefing.