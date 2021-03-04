Thursday, March 4, 2021

Covid cases rising again in Europe: WHO

The number of new coronavirus cases has risen in Europe after six weeks of decline, the World Health Organization has said.

"Last week, new cases in Europe rose nine percent to just above one million. This brought a promising six-week decline in new cases to an end, with more than half of our region seeing increasing numbers of new infections," WHO Europe's regional director Hans Kluge told a news conference.

"We are seeing a resurgence in central and Eastern Europe. New cases are also on the rise in several western European countries where rates were already high," he said.

"We need to get back to the basics. We need to enlarge" the vaccine portfolio, he said.

WHO's Europe region comprises 53 nations and vaccination drives have begun in 45.

According to an AFP tally based on official numbers, 2.6 percent of the European Union's population have received two doses of vaccines and 5.4 percent have got one dose.

Turkey sees over 11,300 cases

Turkey has reported 11,322 new coronavirus cases, including 685 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally passed 2.74 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 28,839, with 68 fatalities over the past day.

Indonesia aims to vaccinate 40M people by June

Indonesia plans to inject one million people per day with coronavirus vaccine and inoculate 40 million people by June as part of a mass vaccination drive that started in January, President Joko Widodo said.

About 38 million doses of vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech have arrived in the Southeast Asian country so far and 4.6 million ready-to-use doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine will arrive this month, the president said.

Germany approves AstraZeneca for over-65s

Germany's vaccination authority has approved the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on the over-65s, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

It added that the Permanent Vaccination authority recommended extending to the maximum 12 weeks the period between receiving the first and second doses of the vaccine.

"This is good news for older people who are waiting for a vaccine. They can now be vaccinated more quickly," the ministry said. "We will shortly issue a regulation implementing both recommendations."

Germany rejects EU executive call to ease border curbs

Germany told the European Union it would uphold its latest border restrictions imposed to curb the spread of new coronavirus variants, snubbing calls from the bloc's executive European Commission, Austria and the Czech Republic.

The Brussels-based executive last week asked Germany and five other countries to ease unilateral restrictions on movement of goods and people, saying they have "gone too far" and were putting a strain on the bloc's cherished single market.

But Germany's EU ambassador replied in a March 1 letter, which was seen by Reuters: "We have to uphold the measures taken at the internal borders at the moment in the interest of health protection."

Hungary closes businesses as cases, deaths rise

Authorities in Hungary are tightening pandemic restrictions to help slow a rapid rise in deaths and hospitalisations caused by Covid-19.

Businesses will be required to close their doors for two weeks beginning Monday. Only grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will remain open. Kindergartens and primary schools will also be closed until April 7.

The new restrictions come as the number of cases and deaths in Hungary approach their previous peaks set in December. On Thursday, one year to the day after the first confirmed case in Hungary, 6,278 new infections were reported alongside 152 deaths, the deadliest day since December 23.

Hungary hopes a rapid vaccination program will drive numbers down. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, says the country will have the highest vaccination rate in the European Union by next week.

Iraq signs deal to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Iraq has signed an agreement with Russia to import 1 million doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Iraq's oil ministry said.

Iraq, which is struggling to curb the spread of Covid-19, expects the vaccine shipment to be delivered to Baghdad within two weeks, according to a statement citing Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, who signed the deal.

On Tuesday, Iraq received its first 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine as a donation from China. Inoculations started the same day for health workers, elderly people and members of the security forces first.

Sinopharm Group is to supply around 2 million doses of the vaccine in stages, and Iraq also has agreements to receive vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer.

Iraq recorded a sharp rise in infections last month, and has reported cases of one of the variants of the novel coronavirus.

Sweden registers 4,838 new cases, 13 deaths

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 4,838 new coronavirus cases, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 13 new deaths, taking the total to 12,977. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Germany's Curevac says Novartis to help make Covid jabs

German group Curevac said it has signed a deal with Novartis for the Swiss pharmaceutical giant to help in its production of the vaccine it is developing.

The Swiss giant will make up to 50 million doses of Curevac's mRNA vaccine by the end of 2021 and up to 200 million doses in 2022, said the German company.

CureVac began the final Phase III trials of its vaccine candidate in mid-December, involving more then 35,000 volunteers in Europe and Latin America.

The European Union's medicines regulator said in February that it had started a "rolling review" of CureVac's vaccine, in a first step towards possible authorisation for use in the bloc.

Under the deal with Novartis, Curevac said the Swiss group would begin deliveries from its factory in Kundl, Austria, in summer 2021.

Curevac already has a separate agreement with German chemicals giant Bayer to make the vaccine, but only from 2022.

Bayer had said it aimed to produce 160 million doses in the first 12 months.

Single dose recommendation for Covid-19 patients applies to all shots

A recommendation that people who have already had an infection should receive a single vaccine dose applies to all approved vaccines and not just AstraZeneca, the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious diseases said.

Germany's vaccine commission earlier said that a single dose should be given six months after a person has been diagnosed with the illness.

EU halts AstraZeneca vaccine exports to Australia

A shipment of a quarter million AstraZeneca vaccines destined for Australia has been blocked from leaving the European Union in the first use of an export control system instituted by the bloc over a month ago.

An EU official, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, confirmed a report that first appeared in the Financial Times.

The move came at the behest of Italy, which has been taking a tough line in dealing with vaccine shortages within the 27-nation bloc since a new government led by Mario Draghi came into power last month.

Faced with shortages of doses during the early stages of the vaccine campaign that started in late December, the EU issued an export control system for vaccines that have to make sure that companies respect their contractual obligations to the bloc before commercial exports can be approved.

The EU has been specifically angry with the the Anglo-Swedish company because it is delivering far fewer doses to the bloc than it had promised.

Russia has vaccinated two million, says Putin

Russia has fully vaccinated two million people with its homegrown jabs, President Vladimir Putin said, while another two million have received the first of a two-dose shot.

The figures, revealed by the Russian leader in a conversation with volunteers, show how far the country has to go before all of its 146 million people are inoculated against Covid-19, nearly three months after it began vaccinating its citizens.

"Over two million people have received two components of the vaccine to date," the Russian president said in televised remarks.

Another "two mill ion and change" had received the first dose, he added.

The totals indicate that only about 1.3 percent of Russia's population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Putin also noted that nine of Russia's 85 regions had not yet administered any doses.

Netanyahu says Israel, Austria and Denmark set up vaccine alliance

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel, Austria and Denmark will establish a joint research and development fund, and possibly production facilities, for vaccines.

"We are going to do a joint research and development fund and discuss ... the possibility of joint investment in production facilities for vaccines," he told reporters, with Austria's chancellor and Denmark's prime minister at his side.

Italy reports 339 deaths, 22,865 new cases

Italy reported 339 coronavirus-related deaths against 347 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 22,865 from 20,884 the day before.

Some 339,635 tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 358,884, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 98,974 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported a touch under 3 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital, not including those in intensive care, stood at 20,157, up from 19,763 a day earlier.

Britain reports 242 deaths and 6,573 new cases

Britain reported 242 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, a drop on the 315 reported on Wednesday.

New cases increased to 6,573 from 6,385 the previous day, government data showed, while the number of people who had received the first dose of a vaccine rose to 20,982,571.

Cuba starts late stage trials of vaccine candidate in Havana

Cuba has begun late stage trials of its most advanced experimental vaccine, edging closer to a potential home-grown inoculation that could help the Caribbean island nation contain infections and ease its economic crisis.

The country started this week recruiting around 44,000 volunteers in Havana between the ages of 19 and 80 for its randomized, placebo-controlled trial of the two-shot vaccine in which some will receive a third booster shot with another Cuban vaccine candidate.

If the vaccine proves successful, Cuba has said it would inoculate its entire population of 11 million with what would be the first vaccine developed and produced in Latin America.

Cuba said it would also export the vaccine and offer it to tourists. The country has a long history of vaccine exports and medical tourism.

Tributes as leading South African reporter dies of Covid-19

Tributes from journalists and politicians are coming in for prominent South African journalist Karima Brown who died of Covid-19.

Brown, 54, had been hospitalized after falling ill and will be buried Thursday according to Islamic burial rites, her family said in a statement.

In the 1980s, Brown was involved in the struggle against apartheid, South Africa’s now-abolished system of racist minority rule, as a member of the United Democratic Front, a coalition of anti-apartheid organisations which supported the then-banned African National Congress.

The South African government also paid tribute to Brown, saying “her contribution to the journalistic profession and fearlessness in carrying out her job will sorely be missed,” Cabinet minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said.

France registers over 25,000 new cases

France registered 25,279 new cases, slightly less than the 25,403 tallied last Thursday, health ministry data showed.

France also registered 293 new deaths in the last 24 hours, from 322 on Wednesday.

The number of people in intensive care with the disease fell by four to 3,633, the first drop in a week, after reaching a 2021 high of 3,637.

Obesity increases risk of Covid-19 complications

The World Obesity Federation has reported that obesity is linked to a higher risk of severe Covid-19 and death from the disease.

The report said that about nine in 10 Covid-19 deaths have occurred in countries with high obesity rates.

"Of the 2.5 million Covid-19 deaths reported by the end of February 2021, 2.2 million were in countries where more than half the population is classified as overweight," the report said.