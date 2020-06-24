Turkey has come out of lockdown in the past couple of weeks, and everybody who has been cooped up at home because of the coronavirus pandemic is eager to take a breath of fresh air, while still observing social distancing rules and exercising caution.

Where in the city can you do that? We compiled a list of pavilions that were built by Ottoman sultans. They offer a green spot amid the ‘concrete jungle’ and are open to the public, welcoming people with lush gardens and cool, beautiful buildings.

The Ihlamur Pavilions

The Ihlamur Pavilions are located in the Ihlamur valley between Besiktas and Nisantasi on the European side of Istanbul. The elegant Neo-Baroque buildings were used for daily recreation by the Ottoman sultans.

According to the Directorate of National Palaces, “The Ihlamur buildings were ordered by Sultan Abdülmecid to be built by Karabet Balyan, one of the most famous architects of the period and the palace foreman. Constructed in the period from 1849 to 1855, the landscaping was done by the German gardeners working at the Dolmabahce Palace.”

The Ihlamur Pavilions are located on an area of 24,724 square metres and consist of two structures, called the Ceremony Pavillion, and the Retinue Pavilion.

Maslak Pavilions

Known as the residence of Abdulhamid II (1876-1909) while he was a prince, the Maslak Pavilions were used as the Royal Farms (Ciftlikat-i Humayun) after his ascension to the throne. Spread over 170,000 square metres on the European side of Istanbul, the pavilions, according to the Directorate of National Palaces, had various buildings some of which survived and others that didn’t. The Mabeyn-i Humayun served as a reception area, the Kasr-i Humayun functioned as a harem, and the Observation Mansion was used for equestrian activities.

The directorate website notes “Abdulhamid was particularly interested in carpentry, gardening, farming and cultivating rare plant species in the greenhouses.”

Sultan Abdulhamid II was informed that he was the new sultan while he was at the Maslak Pavilions, and he was the last one in the Ottoman dynasty to live there. The pavilions remained as part of his estate until 1924. At one point serving as a military hospital for soldiers infected with tuberculosis during the time of the Republic of Turkey, the pavilions now are used for receptions.

Kucuksu Pavilion

According to the Directorate of National Palaces, Kucuksu Pavilion “was built by Nigogos Balyan, a member of the Balyan family who have designed many of the Ottoman buildings built in the 19th century. The interior decoration and arrangements of the pavilion were made by Sechan, the decorator of the Paris Opera, who is also responsible for the interior design of the Dolmabahce Palace.”