Thursday, July 2

Turkey's daily recoveries exceed new cases

Turkey confirmed 1,186 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total tally over 200,000, according to the country's health minister.

Citing the Health Ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that a total of 1,543 more Covid-19 patients recovered in Turkey over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 176,965.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 5,167, with 17 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

French death toll rises by 14 to 29,875

The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus has risen by 14 from the previous day to 29,875, the country's health department said on Thursday.

The number of people in hospital fell by 188 to 8,148 and the number of people in intensive care units fell by nine to 573, with both numbers continuing weeks-long downtrends.

Florida reports 10,000 daily cases

Florida has reported 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases for the first time.

That daily number is six times higher than the daily record less than a month ago. The state also reported 67 deaths for the second time in a week.

The seven-day average for daily deaths is now back over 40, a 30 percent increase from two weeks ago. The state’s death rate peaked at 60 per day in early May and declined to 30 by mid-June.

Sweden's confirmed cases surpass 70,000

Sweden's number of confirmed Covid-19 cases crossed the 70,000 mark, while deaths rose by 41 to 5,411, health agency statistics showed.

Sweden recorded 947 new cases to put the total at 70,639. Expanded testing has seen daily new cases soar over the past month, eclipsing rates elsewhere in the European Union, but deaths and hospitalisations have tumbled from peaks in April.

The country adopted a softer approach to fighting the new coronavirus, spurning a hard lockdown and putting its pandemic strategy in the international spotlight.

Sweden's death toll has been many times higher relative to the size of the population than that of its Nordic neighbours, where authorities took a stricter approach, but lower than in some countries that locked down, such as Britain, Italy and Spain.

Swiss restrict entry from 29 countries

Travellers to Switzerland from 29 countries will from July 6 have to register with the authorities and go into self-isolation to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus, the government said.

The list includes the United States, Sweden, Brazil and Russia, which have been designated as countries with a high risk of infection.

Visitors who have spent time in the named countries in the previous 14 days must notify the Swiss authorities immediately on arrival and then go into quarantine for 10 days, the government said.

French medics sue over mask, equipment shortages

A collective of French healthcare workers said it is seeking a broad legal inquiry into France’s failure to protect its members and their colleagues by providing adequate masks, gloves and other protective equipment as the coronavirus swept across the country.

The professional association, Collectif Inter Urgences, (Inter-Emergencies Collective), said it was filing a four-count civil complaint alleging manslaughter, involuntary harm, voluntary failure to prevent damage and endangering the life of others.

French healthcare workers are already wondering whether they can make it through a second wave of outbreak.

South Africa reports record 8,124 new cases

In South Africa, authorities reported 8,124 new cases, a new daily record. The country has the most cases in Africa with more than 159,000, as it loosens what had been one of the world’s strictest lockdowns.

Johannesburg is a new hot spot with hundreds of health workers infected and Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, has more than 45,000 confirmed cases.

The African continent has more than 405,000 confirmed cases overall.

Africa lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism

African countries have lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism revenues in three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the African Union commissioner for infrastructure and energy said.

Amani Abou-Zeid told a news conference that due to the prolonged lockdown and border closures to curb the spread of the virus, the airline industry will be greatly impacted.

"Some airlines in the continent will not make it post-Covid-19," she said.

As cases in Tokyo surge, Japan gives expert advisory panel a makeover

With new coronavirus cases in Tokyo surging to a two-month high, Japan faces the prospect of a second wave without the experts who tackled the first phase of the epidemic.

Instead, a new panel comprising a Nobel-prize winning geneticist, an artificial intelligence expert and a cardiologist will advise the government, as Japan seeks to revitalise its recession-hit economy.

Tokyo confirmed 107 more infections on Thursday, many in young adults who had visited entertainment venues, officials said.

Spain to pass $50B corporate aid package

Spain will approve $56.4 billion (50 billion euros) as part of a new set of measures, which includes setting up a fund to boost companies' solvency, in an attempt to revive the coronavirus-hit economy, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

The announcement was part of other proposals such as tax reform partly focused on raising taxes on larger companies rather than smaller ones.

Sanchez said in an interview with La Sexta that the new measures were "linked to (boosting) solvency and investment."

India's total cases top 600,000

The number of confirmed infections in India has topped 600,000, with health authorities reporting 19,148 new cases in the past 24 hours.

India’s virus tally stood at 604,641 infections, with 100,000 of those infections reported in the past four days.

India’s health ministry said the death toll from the virus was now 17,834 people.

The worst-hit three states, including those home to the cities of Mumbai and New Delhi, account for more than 60 percent of the country’s cases.

South Korea local cases see two-week high

South Korea reported a two-week record in local cases, local media reported.

Health officials said the country reported 50 new cases, including 44 local infections, according to the Seoul-based Yonhap news agency.

New cases were reported in clusters outside the capital.