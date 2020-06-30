Tuesday, June 30

EU's 'safe' travel list excludes United States

The European Union has excluded the US from its initial "safe list" of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel from Wednesday.

The 27-member bloc gave approval to leisure or business travel from 14 countries beyond its borders, the Council of the EU, which represents EU governments, said in a statement.

The countries are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Turkey's Covid-19 cases near 200,000 mark

Turkey confirmed 1,293 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total tally to nearly 200,000, according to the country's health minister.

Citing health ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that a total of 1,302 Covid-19 patients recovered in Turkey over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 173,111.

The country's death toll from the coronavirus rose to 5,131, with 16 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

Fauci says no guarantee US will have effective vaccine

The US cannot count on the availability of a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine, the government's top infectious diseases expert said, and he urged Americans to work together to fight the virus that is surging across large parts of the country.

California, Texas and many other states have reported record increases in new cases of the sometimes deadly illness caused by the novel coronavirus, leading to a sobering reassessment of US efforts to contain the pandemic.

Fauci added that "there is no guarantee ... we'll have a safe and effective vaccine" and he urged Americans to come together to contain the virus.

Eight states added to NY governor's quarantine order

People arriving in New York from an additional eight states must quarantine themselves for 14 days amid the coronavirus pandemic, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered.

The eight additional states are California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee, all of which are contending with growing caseloads, Cuomo said in a statement.

All the affected states have "growing community spread", Cuomo said in a statement, which the state's health department has defined as 10 or more people testing positive per 100,000 residents.

Iraq's virus deaths near 2,000

Over 100 more fatalities pushed Iraq’s coronavirus death toll closer to 2,000.

According to the health ministry, 104 patients have died in the country over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 1,943.

Cases also shot up by 1,953 to reach 49,109, while the number of recoveries increased to 24,760, the ministry said.

Infections continue to soar in Iraq despite the government reimposing a nationwide curfew in May, which remains in force until further notice.

Iran says still in first wave of virus outbreak

Iran's coronavirus epidemic is still in its first wave, the health ministry said a day after reporting the highest single-day death toll since the country's outbreak began in February.

"The coronavirus is currently peaking in border provinces or cities that did not experience a peak in the first months of the outbreak," said ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.

"Therefore, we're still witnessing the first wave in the country," she said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

According to Lari, Iran would only have a second wave if there was another rise in cases in provinces that "had a significant peak" when the first cases were declared.

Iran reported its first two Covid-19 cases on February 19 in the holy city of Qom.

India's virus cases, deaths surge again

India reported more than 18,000 new virus cases and 400 deaths after an Indian company said it would start clinical trials of a potential vaccine.

Bharat Biotech said it had received government permission to go ahead with the first two phases of clinical trials after initial studies demonstrated safety. Multiple vaccine trials are in a preclinical stage in India, and several other candidates are being tested around the world.

The new infections confirmed in the past 24 hours raised India's cases to 566,840, the fourth-highest in the world. The addition of 418 deaths raised its fatalities to more 16,000, according to India’s health ministry.

UK OKs resumption of hydroxychloroquine trial

Britain’s medical regulatory agency has approved the resumption of a trial testing whether hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug favoured by US President Donald Trump, might help prevent health workers from contracting the virus.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency had suspended enrolment into the trial after a paper was published in the journal Lancet last month that suggested there was an increased death risk linked to the drug. The paper was found to be based on fraudulent data and was retracted.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said it had approved the resumption of an ongoing clinical trial testing the use of the drug in health workers.

Australian city Melbourne to lock down suburbs

Australia’s second-largest city will lock down dozens of suburbs for a month in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said that 233 positive tests for Covid-19 in Melbourne since Thursday was unacceptably high.

Andrews announced 10 zip codes covering 36 suburbs in which residents will be required to stay at home from Wednesday night until July 29 except for four permitted reasons.

Residents will face fines if they leave home for reasons other than to give or receive care, to exercise, to buy essentials or to go to work or school.

People who live outside those suburbs will only be allowed to enter them for the same reasons.

Andrews also announced there would be no international flights allowed into Melbourne for the next two weeks to help curb infections.

Sevens rugby world series cancelled

The rest of the rugby sevens world series has been cancelled and New Zealand declared winners of the men’s and women’s titles.

The Hong Kong, Singapore, Langford, London and Paris legs were postponed but World Rugby cancelled them after discussion with all of the host unions.

New Zealand was awarded the titles for leading the standings when the coronavirus pandemic stopped the series after six of the 10 men’s rounds and four of the five women’s rounds.

South Africa was second and Fiji third in the men's series.

Australia was second and Canada third in the women’s.