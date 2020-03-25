Medical staff all around the world urge people to stay home
POLITICS
6 MIN READ
Medical staff all around the world urge people to stay homeAs the global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 19,600 and confirmed cases reaches to 438,000, medical workers from various countries all hit by Covid-19 join the campaign "We stay here for you, please stay home for us" to create awareness.
The message, "I stay home" is seen in the window of a residential building in Berlin, Germany, as the spread of the coronavirus disease, March 25, 2020. / Reuters
March 25, 2020

First detected in Hubei, China in late December, more than 438,749 people globally have been infected with Covid-19, whilst over 19,675 have died from the novel coronavirus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

As the reports of confirmed coronavirus cases continue to increase worldwide, countries across the globe are imposing stay-at-home orders in attempts to curb the disease's spread and flatten the curve of deaths to ease the pressure on health services.

Many health workers from various countries which are all struggling with the novel coronavirus pandemic have started their own "stay-at-home campaign" to raise awareness in public. 

For many health professionals, the virus itself is only one part of the equation: The overwork, the constraints on physical contact with patients, and the stress of knowing they are putting their own loved ones at risk also have an emotional toll.

The coronavirus is waging a war of attrition against health care workers throughout the world, but nowhere is it winning more battles at the moment than in Italy and in Spain, where protective equipment and tests have been in severely short supply for weeks.

In Spain, the country’s hospitals are groaning under the weight of the pandemic. Video and photos from two hospitals in the Spanish capital showed patients, many hooked up to oxygen tanks, crowding corridors and emergency rooms. At the 12 de Octubre University Hospital, patients could be seen on the floor as they waited for a bed in recent days. The hospital says the patients have since been accommodated elsewhere.

On Wednesday, the number of medical personnel infected was nearly 6,500 nationally, health authorities said, representing 13.6 percent of the country's 47,600 total cases and about 1 percent of the health system's workforce. At least three health care workers have died.

Recommended

In Italy, where nearly one-tenth of about 70,000 infections are among medical workers, doctors and nurses have been begging the government daily to provide more masks, gloves and goggles.

Italian media have reported at least 19 deaths among health professionals in the country, which leads the world in coronavirus fatalities.

There was no immediately available data on infections among health care workers in the United States. Neither Iran nor France is disclosing those figures.

But in China, where the outbreak started and where more than 80,000 people became infected in three months, over 3,000 medical workers were believed to have fallen ill by the end of February, according to Doctor Liang Wannian, the leader of a team of Chinese experts working with WHO to study the outbreak.

German hospitals with spare capacity on Tuesday welcomed their first coronavirus patients from Italy, where an overwhelmed health care system has seen the pandemic kill more people than in any other country.

Ahead of an expected larger wave of home-grown infections that German authorities are preparing for, a first group of six Italian patients arrived at Leipzig airport in the eastern state of Saxony on Tuesday morning.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now