Monday, April 6, 2020

British PM in intensive care with coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Monday admitted to intensive care after being hospitalised with coronavirus, with foreign minister Dominic Raab to take over his duties "where necessary", his Downing Street office said.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," said the Downing Street press release.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab... to deputise for him where necessary," it added.

The prime minister was moved in case he needed to use a ventilator, the government added.

Saudi imposes 24-hour virus curfew in five cities

Saudi Arabia extended the duration of daily curfews Monday in four governorates and five cities, including the capital, to 24 hours to combat coronavirus as confirmed deaths from the disease hit 38.

The kingdom imposed round-the-clock lockdowns on the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran and Hofuf, the interior ministry said on Twitter.

The same measures were also imposed on the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif and Khobar, the ministry added.

Authorities had already sealed off the holy cities of Mecca and Medina along with Riyadh and Jeddah, barring people from entering and exiting as well as prohibiting movement between all provinces.

France reports 833 new coronavirus deaths

France on Monday reported deaths of 833 more people in hospitals and nursing homes over the previous 24 hours, its highest daily toll since the epidemic began.

"We have not reached the end of the ascent of this epidemic," Health Minster Olivier Veran told reporters, as he announced the new toll which brought the total number killed in the coronavirus epidemic in France to 8,911.

Of the new deaths, 605 were registered in hospitals, Veran said.

Veran said that 478 more people had gone into intensive care over the last 24 hours, a higher figure than in previous days.

Veran said that in nursing homes –– where a total of 2,417 people have died since the start of the epidemic –– a "vast operation" of testing would begin to better protect residents.

Italy reports 636 new deaths, contagion slows

Italy on Monday reported 636 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 16,523 –– the highest in the world –– but registering a clear slowdown in the pace of contagions.

The slowing trend reported in the rise of infections – down from the double-digit increases in the early stages of the outbreak – seems to be supporting the government's hopes that the peak of the contagion has reached.

Current infections grew 2 percent from Sunday to reach 93,187 – the slowest rise in over a week and one of the lowest since the start of the outbreak. The number of recovered people also continued to surge, climbing to 22,837, while the number of intensive care patients fell for the third consecutive day.

The epicentre of the Italian outbreak remains the northern Lombardy region, which now counts 9,202 victims.

Turkey confirms 75 deaths, 3,148 new cases

Turkey announced 75 new deaths taking toll to 649 and new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 3,148 more people have been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the total number in Turkey to 30,217.

So far, a total of 1,326 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 1,415 patients are currently under intensive care units, the data shows.

Also, 21,400 tests were conducted on Monday, and the number of overall tests carried out so far reached 202,845.

"The daily tests will reach 30,000 soon," Koca said.

Erdogan says $221M raised in relief efforts

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday said Turkish health care system surpassed the "important threshold" of 20,000 daily coronavirus tests.

Referring to a recent decision to distribute medical masks to people between the ages of 20 and 65 free of charge, Erdogan said local officials had begun distribution efforts, adding that the sale of masks is prohibited in the country.

He informed that 1.5 billion liras (over $221M) have been raised by Turkish citizens and companies after a National Solidarity Campaign was launched last week.

"We started preparations to deliver aid to 2.3 million households," he went on to say.

US coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

The number of people in the US who have died from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 10,000 mark, according to data Monday by Johns Hopkins University.

The university's running tally counted 10,335 deaths and 347,003 cases as the US struggles to curb the outbreak.

UK death toll rises by 439 to 5,373

The United Kingdom coronavirus death toll rose by 439 to 5,373 people as of 1600 GMT on April 5, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

As of 0800 GMT on April 6, a total of 208,837 people had been tested of which 51,608 were positive, it said.

Norway says virus outbreak 'under control'

Norway's government said it considered the coronavirus outbreak to be "under control" in the country.

It said the reproduction rate of the disease, the number of new people infected by each patient with the virus, had fallen to 0.7.

That was down from 2.5 when containment measures such as closing public spaces and banning sports and cultural events were introduced in mid-March.

"This means that we have brought the coronavirus infection under control," Health Minister Bent Hoie said.

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 5.3 percent

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Netherlands has risen by 952, or 5.3 percent, to 18,803, health authorities said, with 101 new deaths.

The Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update that total deaths had risen to 1,867.

The RIVM continues to caution that the numbers reflect only confirmed positive cases and confirmed deaths, while actual numbers are larger.

More than 60 on Australian liner off Uruguay with coronavirus

More than 60 passengers aboard an Australian cruise ship off South America have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials in Uruguay announced on Monday.

Uruguay's Public Health Ministry said six passengers with "life-threatening" illness had been taken off the Greg Mortimer for treatment in Montevideo, but the rest of the more than 200 passengers and crew remain stranded on the vessel anchored some 15 miles off the coast.

Kenya halts movement in coronavirus-affected areas

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday ordered a halt to all movement in parts of the country affected by the new coronavirus, including capital Nairobi.

"The cessation of movement within the Nairobi metropolitan area shall be for an initial containment period of 21 days with effect from 7 pm Monday the 6th of April 2020, that is today," Kenyatta said in a televised address.

Kenya has reported 158 coronavirus cases and six deaths.

British Open cancelled

The British Open will not be played this year for the first time since 1945, with the R&A choosing to play golf's oldest championship next year at Royal St George's and move the 150th Open at St Andrews to 2022.

It was a major event in golf trying to reconfigure a schedule brought on by the spread of the new coronavirus.

Spain seeks to consolidate coronavirus contagion slowdown

Spain's government wants to consolidate the current rate of coronavirus contagion slowdown in Europe's second-worst hit country, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Monday, as Spain enters its fourth week of confinement.

Up to 60,000 recently retired medical staff – aged 70 or less – have been rehired to contribute to the outbreak response, Illa added.

Spain's Covid-19 deaths down for fourth day

Spain's pace of new coronavirus deaths slowed for the fourth day as the government contemplated a gradual easing of a lockdown in place since mid-March in the country with the second-highest death toll from the global pandemic.

As with worst-hit Italy, data in Spain is giving cause for hope the peak may have passed as it reported 637 fatalities during the previous 24 hours – a 5 percent increase in total and about half the pace of a week previously.

IMF encouraged by recovery in China, but pandemic could resurge

The International Monetary Fund on Monday cited limited but encouraging signs of recovery in China, the first country to suffer the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic, but said it could not rule out a resurgence of the pandemic in China and elsewhere.