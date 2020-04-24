Friday, April 24

Belgium to gradually reopen businesses, schools from mid-May

Businesses and schools in Belgium will gradually reopen from the middle of May, easing a lockdown imposed in mid-March, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes announced.

Businesses will restart from May 11 and schools from May 18, Wilmes said, adding the spread of the virus had slowed but pointing out the situation was still evolving. "Nothing is etched in stone," the premier added.

France's coronavirus death toll rises by 389 to 22,245

The death toll in France from the coronavirus rose by 389 to 22,245 on Friday, the country's top health official Jerome Salomon said.

The number of coronavirus cases in hospital fell to 28,658 from 29,219, he added.

Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,600

Turkey on Friday confirmed 109 additional fatalities related to the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 2,600.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 104,912, as 3,122 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on Twitter .

So far, a total of 21,737 patients have been discharged from medical care after recovering from the virus, with 3,246 discharged on Friday alone, health ministry data showed.

A total of 38,351 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 830,257, according to the data.

Koca also noted that the number of patients discharged in the past 24 hours accounted for roughly 15 percent of total so far.

Italy records 420 new deaths

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 420 on Friday, the smallest daily tally since March 19, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the number of new infections rose to 3,021 from 2,646 on Thursday.

Friday's death toll was down from 464 the day before.

The total of fatalities since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 25,969, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of confirmed cases was 192,994, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 106,527 from 106,848 on Thursday, a fifth consecutive daily decline.

There were 2,173 people in intensive care on Friday against 2,267 on Thursday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 60,498 were declared recovered against 57,576 a day earlier.

The agency said 1.148 million people had been tested for the virus against 1.053 million the day before, out of a population of around 60 million.

UK death toll in hospital rises to 19,506

The death toll from the new coronavirus in hospitals across the United Kingdom has risen to 19,506, an increase of 684 in 24 hours, the latest data from the Health Ministry showed on Friday.

The country now has 143,464 confirmed cases of the virus, up 5,386 in a day.

The death figures are as of 5 pm (1600 GMT) on Thursday, while the test data is as of 9 am (0800 GMT) on Friday.

Nearly 33,000 people freed from quarantine centres

Nearly 33,000 people in Turkey have been released after spending a two-week quarantine in student dormitories, said the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on Friday.

In a statement, AFAD said due to the coronavirus outbreak, 56,293 people were quarantined, most of them brought home from abroad, in all but four of Turkey’s 81 provinces.

It said 32,763 of them have completed their 14-day quarantine period and were released after their test results for Covid-19 came back negative.

"1,977 employees of AFAD helped people who stayed in 144 dormitories of the country's Higher Education Credit and Hostels Institution during the quarantine and evacuation procedures," it added.

Leaders back WHO's plan to speed Covid-19 drugs

Global leaders voiced their support on Friday for a World Health Organization (WHO) initiative to speed the development of drugs and vaccines to tackle Covid-19.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said pandemic caused by the new coronavirus was the "biggest global threat the world has faced in a generation," while Spain voiced strong support for the WHO's "central role" in handling it.

Vietnam says five million workers affected

Vietnam said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak has negatively affected 5 million workers and 84.8 percent of companies in the country.

The Southeast Asian country on Friday reported two new coronavirus cases, one day after it lifted tough movement restrictions, bringing the total to 270 with no deaths.

"The difficult situation is forecast to continue due to the impacts of the disease on production, and on labourers," the government's General Statistics Office said in a statement.

Dutch cases rise by 806 to 36,535

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 806 to 36,535, health authorities said on Friday, with 112 new deaths.

The country's overall death toll is now 4,289, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The RIVM emphasised it reports only confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.

Spain sees 367 new deaths, lowest daily toll in a month

Spain saw 367 people die of novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number of deaths in four weeks, government said.

The latest figures are the lowest daily toll since March 22 when 394 deaths were reported.

This brings the total fatalities from the pandemic in the country to 22,524, the third-highest number of virus deaths in the world after the US and Italy.

Switzerland death toll rises to 1,309

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,309, the country's public health agency said, rising from 1,268 people on Thursday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 28,677 from 28,496 on Thursday, it said.

Switzerland is due to start the first phase of its relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions on April 27 with the reopening of hairdressers, florists and garden centres.

Poland extends school lockdown until May 24