Sunday, April 26

UK's Johnson eyes easing lockdown before May 7 deadline

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing a month-old coronavirus lockdown as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street on Sunday night, the Telegraph reported.

Johnson is due to be back at work on Monday after spending a week in hospital with Covid-19 and two weeks recovering at his country residence.

Johnson has discussed with ministers the idea of "modifying" the lockdown rather than lifting it, to get across the message that restrictions will remain in place even if workplaces and schools start to reopen, the Telegraph said

Dubai lifts lockdown on two densely populated commercial districts

The emirate of Dubai said it has lifted its full lockdown on two commercial districts which have a large population of low-income migrant workers, after the United Arab Emirates eased nationwide coronavirus curfews over the weekend.

Dubai on Friday cut its emirate-wide 24-hour lockdown back to a 10:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew. It has now taken the same step in the Al Ras and Naif districts, which had been sealed off as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management took the decision since no new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the two areas in the last two days, the government media office said in a statement.

Honduras to extend curfew by a week

Honduras will extend a blanket curfew imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus by one week until 1500 (2100 GMT) on Sunday, May 3, Security Ministry spokesman Jair Meza said.

Italy reports 260 deaths, lowest since March 14

Italy reported its lowest coronavirus death toll in over a month as the government prepared to announce a gradual easing of the country's lockdown.

The 260 daily fatalities reported by the civil protection service were the lowest since March 14.

Italy's Covid-19 death toll now stands at 26,644 – second only to the United States.

French death toll rises by 242 to 22,856

France reported a big fall in its coronavirus death toll, with 242 deaths in 24 hours, a drop of more than a third on the previous day.

The epidemic has now claimed 22,856 lives in the country since the beginning of March, health officials said.

The deaths in hospitals – 152 – was the lowest daily toll in five weeks, they said, while 90 people died in nursing and care homes.

New York deaths under 400 for first time in April

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the 367 deaths from the coronavirus that he reported Sunday were “horrific,” but the number was less than half the nearly 800 deaths that occurred in a single day during the pandemic’s peak in New York.

It is the first time this month that the statewide daily death toll has been below 400.

Cuomo also reports that the number of hospitalisations, which still topped 1,000, and the number of individuals put on a ventilator had dropped as well.

The deaths include 349 patients who died in hospitals and 18 individuals who died in nursing homes, the Democratic governor said.

On Saturday, Cuomo said there were 437 deaths on Friday.

Turkey records lowest number of cases in 20 days

Turkey recorded the lowest number of new cases in the past 20 days, the country's Health Minister said.

The daily cases stood at 2,357, with a sharp decrease in patients in intensive care, said Fahrettin Koca on Twitter.

In the last 24 hours, 99 more fatalities were confirmed from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 2,805.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 110,130, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

So far, a total of 29,140 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, with 3,558 discharged on Sunday alone, the ministry added.

A total of 30,177 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 889,742.

UK's death toll up by 413 to 20,732

Britain's Health Ministry said 413 more people had died after testing positive for Covid-19 in hospital, taking the death toll to 20,732.

The figure is the lowest daily rise of fatalities reported by the UK since March 31.

Canada's death toll rises to 2,489

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by under six percent in a day to 2,489, official data posted by the public health agency showed.

The figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 45,791, according to a statement.

On Saturday there were 2,350 deaths and 44,364 positive diagnoses.

Dutch cases rise by 655 to 37,845, with 66 new deaths

The Netherlands' number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 655 to 37,845, health authorities said, with 66 new deaths.

The country's death toll stands at 4,475, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

The RIVM cautioned it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.

Total confirms 14 cases at its Congo oil operations

French energy major Total said that 14 workers including two of its staff have tested positive for the new coronavirus at its sites in Congo Republic, but output at the 190,000 barrels per day operations have not been affected.

Congo Republic reported 200 positive coronavirus cases and eight deaths since the first case on March 15.

Total said it activated its pandemic plan after the first case to ensure the continuity of its activity and was postponing non-routine operations, so as to limit the number of workers strictly limited to maintaining its production.

Congo officials were not immediately available to comment.

Iran says coronavirus death toll rises by 60 to 5,710

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose by 60 in the past 24 hours to 5,710, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday.

The total number of diagnosed cases of the new coronavirus in Iran has reached 90,481, he said in a statement on state TV.

Spain records lowest number of deaths in over a month

Spain said the number of daily virus-related fatalities fell to its lowest level in more than a month, with 288 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

That took total fatalities to 23,190 from 22,902 the day before, the health ministry said.

The overall number of cases rose to 207,634 from 205,905 the day before.

The country eased its lockdown to allow children outside for the first time in six weeks, along with outdoor exercise.

Russia case tally passes 80,000

Russia reported 6,361 new cases, pushing its national tally to 80,949.

Sixty-six people succumbed to the virus in the past day, bringing the death toll to 747, Russia's official crisis response centre said.

Indonesia reports 275 cases

Indonesia reported 275 news cases, raising the total to 8,882, data provided by health ministry official Achmad Yurianto showed.

The data showed 23 people who tested positive for the virus died, raising the total deaths to 743.

