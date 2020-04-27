Monday, April 27

Cases in Italy at almost 200,000

The total number of coronavirus cases in Italy has increased by 1,739 bringing the total to 199,414 with 333 new cases, the lowest reading since March 10.

At least 105,000 victims are currently infected with some 2,000 in critical condition.

PM Giuseppe Conte plans to gradually ease lockdown restrictions.

Majority of UK deaths in England

With the lowest daily death toll since the end of March, England’s hospital death toll rose to 18,749 with an additional 329 deaths.

Overall the official UK death toll exceeds 21,092, but that excludes figures from nursing homes, which are not reported.

Switzerland’s positive cases decrease

Switzerland has reported a downward trend in their daily cases; the total number of cases is currently 29,164.

So far 1,604 people have died from the virus and over 21,000 have recovered in the country.

Netherlands on a plateau?

The Netherlands saw Covid-19 cases rise to 38,245 with 400 new infections today, which is somewhat of a decrease from weekend numbers.

Over 900 people in the country are currently critically ill.

Pace of Canada's coronavirus deaths slows further

Canada's death toll grew by less than 10 percent for the eighth day in a row, data showed on Monday, and Canada's most populous province prepared to explain how it intends to restart its economy.

The total number of people killed by the virus in Canada rose by 5 percent to 2,617 in a day, figures posted by the public health agency showed on Monday.

The figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 47,327, according to a statement.

Iran death toll rises

The death toll from the outbreak of new coronavirus in Iran rose by 96 in the past 24 hours to 5,806, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Monday.

The total number of diagnosed cases of new coronavirus in Iran, one of the countries hardest hit by the outbreak in the Middle East, has reached 91,472, he said.

Spain's daily death toll picks up slightly

The number of daily fatalities reported in Spain rose to 331, up from 288 the previous day, the health ministry said.

The overall death toll caused by the disease rose to 23,521 from 23,190 the day before.

The total number of diagnosed cases rose to 209,465 from 207,634 the day before.

Indonesia reports 214 new infections

Indonesia's number of reported cases has risen by 214 to 9,096, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Death rose by 22 to 765 while 1,151 people have recovered, Yurianto said.

More than 59,000 people have been tested in Indonesia.

Malaysia continues with decline in figures

Malaysia reported 40 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the cumulative total to 5,820 infections.

The health ministry also reported one new death, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 99.

The country is on a two-week low trend as figures continue decreasing.

Philippines figures continues to decline

The Philippines reported 198 new cases and 10 deaths, bringing the country's tally to 7,777 cases and 511 fatalities.

The Department of Health also said 70 individuals have recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of recoveries to 932.

The country is on a weeks-long low trend as figures continue decreasing.

Indonesia sees rate of virus infections lower by June

Indonesia expects the rate of virus infections to fall by June, its Covid-19 task force chief Doni Monardo said on Monday.

"The President has asked that we work harder, for the people to obey and be more disciplined, and for the authorities to be more stern so that by June, we're hoping we can lower the infections in Indonesia. In July, we're hoping to resume our normal lives," Monardo said after a cabinet meeting.

Monardo pledged to increase tests between April and May"massively".

Over 3 million people now have Covid-19

Global infections from Covid-19 has now reached a new record by infecting over three million people, according to the Worldometre tracker.

The tracking service uses the latest data from health ministries around the world in real time.

It took just three months for the virus to infect three million people and 12 days for it to reach from two million to three million people.

Russia's cases rise to 87,147, surpass China's

Russia reported 6,198 new confirmed cases versus 6,361 on the previous day, which took the national tally of infections to 87,147.

The Russian crisis response centre said that 50 more deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

In the number of confirmed cases, Russia surpassed mainland China, which reported the total of 82,830 cases on Monday.

Singapore confirms 799 new cases

Singapore has confirmed 799 more infections, its health ministry said, taking the city-state's tally of cases to 14,423.

Most of the new cases are among migrant workers living in dormitories in the city-state, which has among the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia.

New Zealand has won a battle against virus transmission – PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern claimed New Zealand had scored a significant victory against the spread of the virus, as the country began a phased exit from lockdown.