Saturday, May 2, 2020

France says 166 more deaths, taking toll to 24,760

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infections in France rose by 166 to 24,760 while hospitalisations for the disease and people in ICU units continued to decline, the French health ministry said.

Saturday's daily tally was markedly lower than the 218 recorded on Friday.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 fell to 25,827 from 25,887 on Friday, and the number of people in intensive care fell to 3,827 from 3,878. Both numbers have been on a downward trend for more than two weeks.

Yemen reports three new cases

Yemen has reported three new coronavirus cases, two in Aden and one in Taiz province, the national emergency coronavirus committee said, raising the number of diagnosed infections in the war-torn country to 10 with two deaths.

The United Nations says it fears the virus could be spreading undetected among an acutely malnourished population with inadequate testing capabilities.

Italy's daily death toll increases, new cases stable

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy jumped by 474, against 269 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, posting the largest daily toll of fatalities since April 21.

The steep increase in deaths followed a long, gradual declining trend and was due largely to Lombardy, the country's worst-affected region, where there were 329 deaths in the last 24 hours compared with just 88 the day before.

The daily tally of new infections was broadly stable for a third day running at 1,900 against 1,965 on Friday.

Turkey's death toll rises by 78 to 3,336

The number of daily coronavirus cases reported is under 2,000 for the first time since March 30 in Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

The number of people who have died from Covid-19 in Turkey has risen by 78 in the last 24 hours to 3,336, with 1,983 new cases of the virus.

The total number of cases rose to 124,375, with a total of 58,259 people who have recovered so far.

UK government says virus death toll up 621

The UK announced 621 more deaths in the coronavirus outbreak, taking the overall cumulative toll to 28,131, just behind Europe's worst-hit country Italy.

The government said that 182,260 people had tested positive for Covid-19, up 4,806 on Friday. But hospital admissions had fallen, it added.

Turkey lifts trade export restrictions on medical equipment

Turkey's Ministry of Trade lifted restrictions on the export of ventilators, ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machines, oxygen concentrators, ventilator consumables, intubation tubes and ICU monitors, among other medical equipment.

Under the new rules, exporters will no longer be required to obtain permission from authorities in advance.

The ministry has also lifted restrictions on the export of ethanol, cologne, disinfectants and hydrogen peroxide.

“Those restrictions had been temporarily imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic," a senior Turkish official told TRT World.

"The decision to allow their export reflects Turkey’s decreasing need for said devices and chemicals, due to our increasing ability to contain the coronavirus, and our commitment to helping countries in need.”

Spain makes masks mandatory on public transport

Spain will make masks mandatory on public transport from Monday to prevent a new wave of coronavirus infections as it starts lifting strict lockdown measures, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

The Madrid government, which had until now "highly recommended" the use of masks, will distribute six million across the country from Monday and supply another seven million to local authorities.

France extends health emergency until July 24

France has decided to extend a health emergency imposed to fight Covid-19 for two months until July 24, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

A proposal to be put to parliament on Monday said the lifting this month of the emergency, which began on March 24, would "be premature" and "could see a risk of the outbreak" intensifying.

Dutch coronavirus cases pass 40,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has increased by 445 to 40,236, Dutch health authorities said.

The National Institute for Public Health reported 94 new deaths, taking the total Covid-19 fatalities to 4,987.

Iran coronavirus deaths rise by 65 to 6,156

Iran's death toll from new coronavirus has increased by 65 in the past 24 hours to 6,156, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV.

The total number of diagnosed cases in Iran, one of the hardest hit Middle Eastern countries, has reached 96,448, he said, adding that 2,787 were in critical condition.

Spain's death toll tops 25,000

Spain's death toll hit 25,100 after 276 people died overnight, the health ministry said.

Total cases rose to 216,582 from 215,216 on Friday.

Spain has had one of the worst outbreaks in the world, but is past its peak and gradually easing lockdown restrictions.

Joggers and cyclists across Spain emerged from their homes, with adults allowed out for exercise for the first time in seven weeks as the government began easing coronavirus restrictions.

In Barcelona, runners and cyclists crowded paths near the beach, while surfers and paddle-boarders were out enjoying the waves.

In Madrid, cyclists and skateboarders streamed along the city's wide boulevards, ducking under police tape set up to prevent people congregating in common areas.

Russia reports almost 10,000 cases in 24 hours

Russia reported 9,623 new cases, its highest daily rise, bringing the total to 124,054.

The nationwide death toll rose to 1,222 after 57 people died in the last 24 hours, Russia's crisis response centre said after revising the previous day's tally.

Indonesia reports 292 new cases

Indonesia recorded 292 virus cases, taking the total number of infections to 10,843, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto also reported 31 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 831.

The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 rose by 74 to 1,665, he said.

The country has tested more than 79,800 people for the virus, he said.

Malaysia reports 105 new coronavirus cases

Malaysia reported 105 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 6,176.

The number of deaths remained at 103, unchanged from Friday.

Philippines says total coronavirus cases nearing 9,000