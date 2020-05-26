WHO says Americas are new virus epicentre

The Americas have emerged as the new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a briefing, as a US study forecast deaths surging in Brazil and other Latin American countries through August.

"Now is not the time for countries to ease restrictions," Carissa Etienne, WHO director for the Americas and head of the Pan American Health Organization, said via videoconference.

The Americas have registered more than 2.4 million cases of the new coronavirus and more than 143,000 deaths from the resulting Covid-19 respiratory disease. Latin America has passed Europe and the United States in daily infections, she said.

"Our region has become the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic," Etienne said, as other PAHO directors warned there are "very tough" weeks ahead for the region and Brazil has a long way to go before it will see the pandemic end.

Also of concern to WHO officials are accelerating outbreaks in Peru, Chile, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua.

France's deaths reach more than 28,500, cases slow

France's death toll rose by less than a 100 for the sixth day, despite nursing home data being included again, raising hopes that the worst of the pandemic is over for the country.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is due on Thursday to detail new steps to lift the lockdown, which could entail the reopening of bars and restaurants in some parts of France, which has now reported 28,530 coronavirus deaths, the world's fourth highest.

The French health ministry said that the number of fatalities had risen by 83, or 0.3 percent, in hospitals, to 18,195. But it lowered the toll in nursing homes to 10,335, 10 fewer than when it was last published, after a technical revision.

South Africa to allow places of worship to operate from June

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that churches and other recognised places of worship will operate from June when the country eases lockdown restrictions further, but will be limited to 50 people or less.

"The faith community is an integral part of the South African life and has made a great contribution in the fight against the coronavirus," Ramaphosa said in a televised address.

Significant number of patients recover in Turkey

Turkey is seeing a significant rise in the number of virus recoveries, the country's Health Ministry said.

The number of patients who recovered from the disease hit 121,507, as 1,492 more were discharged from hospitals over the past day, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter.

Some 948 new cases of the virus were reported in the country, bringing the total to 158,762, Koca added.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,397, as the country reported 28 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to ministry data.

Healthcare professionals also did over 19,800 more tests for the virus, raising the overall number to over 1.87 million.

Kansas City, St Louis leaders urge lakegoers to quarantine

Leaders in Kansas City, St Louis and the state of Kansas urged people who partied close together at Lake of the Ozarks over the Memorial Day weekend to self-quarantine for two weeks, amid fears that the gatherings documented in social media postings will lead to a resurgence of the virus.

Big crowds were reported at swimming pools, bars and restaurants at the central Missouri lake that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Video and photos posted on social media showed people without masks partying and swimming together in close proximity, seemingly ignoring guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and from the state, to keep at least 6 feet apart.

Spain declares mourning over virus deaths

The Spanish government declared a 10-day official mourning period from Wednesday to honour the nearly 30,000 people who died from the coronavirus pandemic in one of the world's worst-hit countries, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said.

During the mourning period, flags will fly at half-mast all over the country's public buildings and navy ships, she told a news briefing after a cabinet meeting.

The period will end with an official ceremony led by the head of state in remembrance of the 26,834 fatalities recorded in the country. Spain has reported a total of 235,400 confirmed cases of the disease.

Italy's records 78 new coronavirus deaths

Deaths from the virus epidemic in Italy climbed by 78, against 92 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases increased to 397 from 300 a day before.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 32,955 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

France unveils $8.8B plan to revive auto sector

President Emmanuel Macron announced an $8.8 billion (8-billion euro) plan to revive France's auto industry by making it the European leader in electric cars, in a boost for a sector brought to its knees by the coronavirus.

Macron said the package would include one billion euros in subsidies for electric and hybrid cars, adding France should be producing a million green cars annually by 2025.

Dutch PM did not visit dying mother until end due to coronavirus rules

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte did not visit his 96-year-old mother for more than eight weeks until hours before her death this month due to lockdown measures in the Netherlands, his office said.

Mieke Rutte-Dilling died on May 13, Rutte's office announced on Monday. She did not have the coronavirus, although there were Covid-19 infections at the nursing home where she lived.

"The prime minister complied with all the coronavirus restriction measures and didn’t visit his mother for (more than 8) weeks," the premier's office said in a statement.

British PM Johnson invites Putin to online vaccine summit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend an online summit on the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

The British Embassy says Johnson has officially invited Putin to attend the Global Vaccine Summit 2020 hosted by Britain on June 4.

The embassy statement indicates the summit will focus on securing the critical support required for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to “continue its vital work and to help ensure that any vaccine developed for Covid-19 is available for the whole world.”

Britain’s medicines agency OKs use of remdesivir

Britain’s medicines agency has authorised the use of the experimental drug remdesivir for Covid-19 patients, in a move that may shorten the time some patients spend in the hospital.

Clinical trials testing the antiviral to determine whether or not it is effective are still under way globally, but initial results have suggested it can speed up the recovery time for people infected with the new coronavirus.

In a statement on Tuesday, the UK’s Medicines and Health Regulatory Agency said it would support the use of remdesivir, made by Gilead, to treat adults and teenagers hospitalised with severe Covid-19.

Spain coronavirus deaths total 27,119, cases at 236,259

Spain's Health Ministry reported that a total of 27,119 people had died from the virus since the beginning of the outbreak.

Confirmed cases of the virus reached 236,259, the ministry said.

On Monday the government revised down the country's cumulative death toll by nearly 2,000 after checking data provided by regions, a move which drew sharp criticism from political opponents.

WHO says hydroxychloroquine safety findings expected by mid-June

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that a safety team would review data on hydroxychloroquine by next month, a day after officials cited safety concerns that prompted them to suspend use of the malaria drug in a global trial in virus patients.

The WHO called time on using the drug in its multi-country trial, called Solidarity, after a study published in British medical journal The Lancet found patients randomised to get hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) had increased mortality rates and higher frequency of irregular heartbeats. US President Donald Trump and others have pushed HCQ as a possible treatment for the disease.

UK minister quits over Cummings lockdown trip

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was hit by its first resignation over the controversy surrounding top aide Dominic Cummings' cross-country trip during the virus lockdown.

Undermining attempts by ministers to try and move on from the crisis which has dominated British politics for days, Douglas Ross, a minister for Scotland, quit in protest.

The resignation will pile more pressure on Cummings, who held an extraordinary press conference Monday to justify driving his wife and young son on a 425-kilometre trip from London to Durham in the northeast of England during the height of the coronavirus crisis.

Turkey sends medical aid to Chad

A Turkish plane carrying medical supplies departed from the capital Ankara for Chad on Tuesday in the wake of the virus pandemic.

The boxes containing the aid carried a message for the people of Chad.

"After hopelessness, there is so much hope, and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun,” it said, quoting the words of 13th century Sufi poet Jalaluddin Rumi which have been inscribed on all aid from Turkey.

Turkey has helped dozens of countries, including Italy, Spain and the UK, and remains the world's third-largest provider of humanitarian aid during the pandemic.

Indonesia reports 415 new cases, 27 new deaths

Indonesia reported 415 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 23,165, its health ministry said.

Indonesia also confirmed 27 new deaths, bringing the total fatalities to 1,418, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told reporters.

As of Tuesday, 188,302 people have been tested and 5,877 have recovered.