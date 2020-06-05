Friday, June 5, 2020

UK reports over 350 new deaths

Britain's official coronavirus death toll has topped 40,000, after the government on Friday reported a further 357 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said reaching the grim milestone was "a time of sorrow for us all".

"We've got to remember that each one of these is an impact on a family that will never be the same again and my heart goes out to them all," he said.

"And it makes me redouble my determination to deal with this virus."

His ministry said 40,261 people who tested positive for Covid-19 had died as of 0800 GMT on Friday.

Chile's deaths rise by 50 percent in a week

Deaths from the coronavirus in Chile have risen by more than 50 percent in the past week, the health ministry announced Friday, despite a three-week lockdown of the capital Santiago.

Three months after the country registered its first infection, Health Minister Jaime Manalich Friday reported 4,207 new infections and 92 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

Kenyan police kill 15 since start of virus curfew

Kenyan police have been involved in the killing of 15 people since the country put a nighttime curfew in place in March to combat the coronavirus, the policing oversight body said in a statement seen by AFP Friday.

The Independent Policing Oversight Body (IPOA) said it had received 87 complaints against police since the dusk to dawn curfew and heightened security measures were put in place on March 27.

US' CDC reports over 1.8M cases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,862,656 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 20,555 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,035 to 108,064.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 4 versus its previous report released on Thursday.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

France sees 46 more deaths

France's coronavirus death toll rose by 46 on Friday, or 0.2 percent, to reach 29,111, which is the fifth-highest total in the world.

The rate of increase is the same as Thursday, while the number of people hospitalised for Covid-19 disease continued its long-running decline, the health ministry said in a statement.

'No benefit' from hydroxychloroquine - UK trial

A major British clinical trial has found hydroxychloroquine has "no benefit" for patients hospitalised with Covid-19, scientists said Friday, in the first large-scale study to provide results for a drug at the centre of political and scientific controversy.

Hydroxychloroquine, a decades-old malaria and rheumatoid arthritis drug, has been touted as a possible treatment for the new coronavirus by high profile figures, including US President Donald Trump, and has been included in several randomised clinical trials.

The University of Oxford's Recovery trial, the biggest of these so far to come forward with findings, said that it would now stop recruiting patients to be given hydroxychloroquine "with immediate effect".

Italy's records 85 fresh fatalities

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 85 on Friday against 88 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases jumped to 518 from 177 on Thursday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 33,774, the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Britain and Brazil.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 234,531, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Spain, Britain and Brazil.

Turkey's daily recoveries up by over 1,600

Turkey on Friday confirmed over 1,600 more recoveries from coronavirus as the country began easing measures against the pandemic, according to the health minister.

The total number of recoveries from the disease reached 133,400 as 1,622 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing Health Ministry data.

A total of 18 new fatalities were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 4,648.

Healthcare professionals did 57,829 tests for the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number to more than 2.26 million.

US to allow Chinese carriers to fly two flights a week

The US Transportation Department said on Friday it will allow Chinese passenger air carriers to operate two flights after Beijing said it would ease coronavirus restrictions to allow in more foreign carriers.

On Wednesday, Washington said it planned to bar all Chinese passenger airlines from flying to the United States by June 16 due to Beijing's curbs on US carriers. The revised order Friday cuts in half the four weekly round trip flights Chinese passenger carriers have been flying to the United States and take effect immediately.

US 'largely through' coronavirus pandemic - Trump

President Donald Trump asserted on Friday that the United States has made it through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, after new jobs numbers showed a surprising increase in employment.

"We had the greatest economy in the history of the world. And that strength let us get through this horrible pandemic, largely through, I think we're doing really well," Trump said at a news briefing.

He also called for a shift in strategy against the coronavirus pandemic to focus resources on protecting "high-risk populations."

"The best strategy to ensure the health of our people moving forward is to focus our resources on protecting high-risk populations, like the elderly and those in nursing homes, while allowing younger and healthy Americans to get back to work immediately," Trump said in remarks at the White House Rose Garden.

Canada's deaths rise to 7,652

Canada's Public Health Agency said the country’s total coronavirus cases rise to 94,070 from 93,441 on June 4; 7,652 deaths, up from 7,543.

Iraq records over 1,000 cases in a day

Iraq recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time on Friday, with its total approaching 10,000 confirmed cases, the health ministry said.

At least 285 people have died of Covid-19 in Iraq, it said.

It recorded 1,006 new cases on Friday, out of a total of 9,846 overall. The cases have tripled in the space of around three weeks.

Poland to open borders with Baltic states

Poland and the Baltic states will open their borders to each other next week in an easing of coronavirus travel restrictions, Lithuanian Prime Minister said on Friday after a video conference with his Polish counterpart.

Nigeria proposes steep basic healthcare budget cuts

Nigeria is proposing slashing its basic healthcare funding by almost half as government finances in Africa's biggest economy take a hit from the novel coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices, according to the latest budget proposal documents.

The government proposes cutting its basic healthcare funding by 43 percent from its original 2020 budget to $71 million (25.6 billion naira), according to the budget proposal, now with parliament before final presidential approval.

Spain to further ease restrictions

Spain will further ease a coronavirus lockdown in its two main cities from Monday, but will not start opening its borders to foreign tourists before July 1 while it seeks a common European stance on safe travel, the government said on Friday.

Health Minister Salvador Illa said some restrictions would be lifted in Madrid and Barcelona, which have so far lagged behind the rest of the country's easing programme.

From Monday, bar and restaurant patrons will be allowed to sit inside rather than exclusively on outdoor terraces, while children will be able to play outside at any time of day.

South Africa's cases rise

Even as South Africa eases its coronavirus lockdown, infection numbers have started to rise quickly and President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday he was particularly concerned about the province around Cape Town.

Western Cape, whose Table Mountain and wine tours make it a leading tourist destination, has become the country's main coronavirus hotspot, with around two-thirds of the country's total 40,792 cases. It has also recorded 651 out of the the country's total of 848 deaths.

South Africa recorded its largest daily jump of cases on Thursday, with 3,267 new cases.

Ugandan premier goes into self-isolation

Uganda's prime minster on Friday said he went into a self-isolation after some of his contacts tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have gone into self isolation after some of my contacts tested positive for Covid-19," Ruhakana Rugunda said in a tweet.

"My own test result is negative, however, I have taken this decision as a health recommended measure," he added.

Japan aims to have vaccines in use by June 2021

Japan aims to put coronavirus vaccines into use by June 2021, the health minister said on Friday, as the country strives to be fully ready to host the Tokyo Olympics, originally planned for this summer but postponed by one year due to the pandemic.

Drugmakers around the world are scrambling to develop a treatment or vaccine for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly infectious new coronavirus which has so far killed nearly 400,000 people worldwide.