Listicle: five things to know about Sisi's constitutional amendments
WORLD
2 MIN READ
Listicle: five things to know about Sisi's constitutional amendmentsThe Egyptian parliament voted on changes that will further consolidate the Egyptian president's grip on power.
The Egyptian parliament voted in favour of constitutional amendments allowing Sisi to stay in power until 2030. / AFP
April 16, 2019

It comes as no surprise that one of the main tenets of Egypt's constitutional amendments, which were initiated in February, will be an extension to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's current four-year term.

Here are five takeaways from the amendments that were approved by the Egyptian parliament on Tuesday: 

1. A total of 485 parliamentarians voted for versus only 16 nays and abstentions. 

2. The vote will enable Sisi to stay in power until 2030.

Recommended

3. He will be able to seek a new six-year term after his current term, which itself has been extended by two years, ends. 

4. The changes will also enable the president to appoint judges and officials of his choosing.

5. The changes will also give more power to an already influential military, which may lead to further crackdowns on basic civil liberties.

Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon