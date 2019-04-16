It comes as no surprise that one of the main tenets of Egypt's constitutional amendments, which were initiated in February, will be an extension to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's current four-year term.

Here are five takeaways from the amendments that were approved by the Egyptian parliament on Tuesday:

1. A total of 485 parliamentarians voted for versus only 16 nays and abstentions.

2. The vote will enable Sisi to stay in power until 2030.