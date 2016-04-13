Main opposition party in South Korea surprisingly won parliamentary elections on Wednesday and ended 16-year conservative ruling partys domination.

The outcome, will likely threaten President Park Geun hyes plans to push ahead with controversial economic reforms, including plans to make it easier for companies to lay off workers, and blow open next years presidential race.

The emergence of a new centre-left party also ensures further changes to South Koreas political landscape, which had long been shaped by two-party dynamics.

Prior to Wednesdays parliamentary election, pollsters had predicted that the ruling Saenuri Party would crush a divided opposition and raise its expectations to take the presidency in 2017, after Parks single term expires.

But with 99.9 percent of the votes counted as of Thursday morning, Saenuri wasnt even the party with the largest number of seats, let alone a majority in the 300-seat assembly.

Park has also fallen short on most of her key economic promises, a failure she puts down to legislative inaction.

But critics accuse her of skewed priorities, poor decision-making and a dogmatic style of leadership.

"People punished Park for her poor performance in economy," Minjoo Party President Kim Chong In said.

Saenuri managed to win 122 seats, one less than the main opposition Minjoo Party, which trounced its rival in the capital Seoul and the neighbouring metropolitan area, where the two largest parties competed most fiercely.

The Peoples Party, a new party created mostly by those who left Minjoo, including its former co-chairman and potential presidential candidate Ahn Cheol soo, won 38 seats after dominating Minjoo in its traditional strongholds in the southwest Jeolla regions.