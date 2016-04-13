Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday that terror groups targeting Turkey will pay for their attacks, hours after Turkish Armed Forces shelled DAESH positions in northern Syria in retaliation to a cross-border rocket fire that hit Turkey's southern province of Kilis.

Speaking at AK Party's fifth Local Administrations Symposium, Davutoglu said all measures will be taken to ensure the safety of citizens.

"We are conducting a decisive battle to protect our citizens from this circle of fire," he said.

Rocket fired from Syria hit Kilis province earlier on Wednesday for the third day in a row, and Turkish Army fired howitzers into Syria in retaliation.