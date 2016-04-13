Macedonian police on Monday fired tear gas and stun grenades at refugees stranded on the Greek side of the border as they were trying to tear down the razor wire fence separating the two countries.

After a brief period of scuffles, the Greek riot police intervened and broke up the crowd.

Tensions have been high in recent days at the makeshift camp near the town of Idomeni after the route to the Balkans was closed off in February.

Since then, more than 10,000 refugees have been stranded at the Greek-Macedonian border.