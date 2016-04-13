WORLD
Macedonian police fire tear gas at refugees on Greek border
Refugees are tear gassed by Macedonian police on Greek border over trying to pull down razor wire fence
Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse migrants stranded in Greece who tried to pull down part of the razor wire fence separating the two countries near Gevgelija, Macedonia, April 13, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2016

Macedonian police on Monday fired tear gas and stun grenades at refugees stranded on the Greek side of the border as they were trying to tear down the razor wire fence separating the two countries.

After a brief period of scuffles, the Greek riot police intervened and broke up the crowd.

Tensions have been high in recent days at the makeshift camp near the town of Idomeni after the route to the Balkans was closed off in February.

Since then, more than 10,000 refugees have been stranded at the Greek-Macedonian border.

Recommended

On Sunday, hundreds of refugees were injured after clashing with Macedonian police who prevented them from storming the border and pushed them back.

Following the incident, Macedonia said Greek police did not intervene on time to prevent around 3,000 refugees from trying to illegally enter the country.

Greece said Macedonian police just used "excessive force."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
