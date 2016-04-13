Israeli authorities lifted the ban for elderly Gazans who request to travel to Jerusalem for Friday prayer at the Al Aqsa Mosque in the Haram al Sharif complex, Palestinian officials said Wednesday.

Israel had stopped issuing permits last March for Gazans wanting to visit the complex area and pray at the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian Ministry of Civil Affairs spokesman Mohammed Makhadmeh said "around 200 people over 60 will be heading to Jerusalem this Friday."

The Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third holiest site for Muslims as it is believed to be the first direction of prayer, while the Haram al-Sharif is also seen as a holy site by Christians and Jews.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Middle East War. It later annexed the city in 1980, claiming it as the capital of the Jewish state – a move never recognised by the international community.

Israeli violations in Al Aqsa Compound

Israeli violations against Jerusalem's Haram al-Sharif complex have continued unabated since the 1967 occupation.

The most serious assault on the Al Aqsa mosque occurred in August of 1969, when a Jewish Australian, known as Denis Michael Rohan, set fire to the building, partially damaging it.