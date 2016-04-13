WORLD
Almost 80,000 still displaced in Gaza Strip, UN warns
UN releases its findings of major survey on Gaza Strip's displaced people, says almost 80,000 Palestinians remain displaced in Gaza Strip after 2014 escalation of Israel-Palestine conflict
Palestinian from the Hamouda family rest in the rubble of their home in the devastated area of east Jebaliya. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2016

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Israeli occupied Palestinian territory released the findings of an unprecedented profiling exercise of families internally displaced in the Gaza Strip as a result of escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict in 2014.

The report was prepared interviewing 16,000 displaced families and said that almost 80,000 people remain displaced after 11,000 homes were destroyed during Israel's military operation, Operation Protective Edge.

The findings also show that 1.3 million Gazans are in need of humanitarian aid, 74% of displaced families have no access to water in their houses and 63% of displaced peoples' houses are still unrepaired.

SOURCE:TRT World
