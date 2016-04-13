Head of High Negotiations Committee Delegation (HNC) Assad al Zoubi said on Wednesday that forming a transitional government without Syria's Bashar al Assad was the opposition's main priority for the second round of peace talks in Geneva.

"We want to tell the world that we, the representatives of the Syrian people, are searching and working for a political solution," while the regime "which has broken all the UN decisions, is using false pretexts in order to not be here now in these negotiations," Zoubi said.

He also added that the regime is avoiding to find or adhere to a political solution.

Zoubi stressed that the only way of moving on was to form a transitional government that excludes Assad.

"Bashar al Assad is the disease that has struck Syria, and this disease will not be cured except with the departure of Bashar Al Assad and the emblems of his regime," said Zoubi.

Zoubi also cited more than 2,000 cessation deal violations and 420 barrel bombs dropped in March by the regime forces.

United Nations Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura, who said that he wanted to see a renewed pledge to continue the cessation of hostilities, pointed out these violations.

"If incidents on this cessation of hostilities are too often repeated, they could at least deteriorate the spirit and the confidence in it. And that is why perhaps it would be good timing for a reaffirmation by those who have been supporting and promoting the cessation of hostilities in their faith and determination in protecting it. At the beginning of the second round of talks that would be a significant help," de Mistura said.

The special envoy also added that senior officials in Moscow, Damascus, Tehran and Amman, all had indicated support and interest in a discussion aiming at a political transition in Syria.