WORLD
2 MIN READ
British man 'murdered' in China
Hong Kong police confirm British man reported missing in late March was murdered in mainland China
British man 'murdered' in China
Hilary St John Bower / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2016

Local police in Hong Kong have confirmed that Hilary St John Bower, a 60-year-old British man working as an English language teacher, who went missing in late March, was killed over a week before he was reported absent.

Hong Kong authorities were notified about Bower's absence on March 30, the police said in a statement, adding that mainland Chinese authorities had informed them that he had been killed on the evening of March 22.

There was no confirmation as to why or how he was killed, or why it took so long to publicise his death, but Hong Kong police said they were waiting for more information following an investigation.

The Polytechnic University, where Bower worked since 1996, issued no statement regarding the incident.

Recommended

Local police in the mainland Chinese city of Shenzhen, where Bower regularly travelled to visit a long-time girlfriend, likewise said they had no information about the case when asked by Reuters news agency.

A spokesperson for the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it is "urgently seeking further information from local authorities" and is providing help to Bower's family.

Bower previously worked in mainland China, South Korea, Thailand, Spain and Kuwait.

In 2011, the murder of another British national, Neil Heywood, sparked a diplomatic scandal when the wife of former Chinese leader Bo Xilai was convicted.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit