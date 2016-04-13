Syrians who live in regime-held areas voted on Wednesday for a new 250-member parliament.

The voting process started at 07:00am (0400 GMT) and would end at 07:00pm (1600 GMT) on Wednesday but the electoral commission extended the voting by five hours until midnight (2100 GMT), state television reported.

Nearly 3,500 regime-approved candidates are running to be elected.

Voters could cast ballots at some 7,200 polling stations across regime-held areas where about 60 percent of the population lives.

The election was expected to see autocrat Bashar al Assad's Baathist regime keep control over the parliament, although other parties were participating in the election.

The regime said that the vote was held to comply with the constitution, a view echoed by its Russian allies.

Yamin al Homsi, a 37-year-old who voted in Damascus said, "I voted because this election will decide the country's future. I hope that the winners will be true to the nation even before being true to the voters."

Assad pressed ahead with the election despite another round of UN-brokered peace talks that started the same day in Geneva aimed at ending six-year-long war in the country.

The Syrian opposition refused to take part in the controversial election. They said it will contribute to a negative climate for the peace talks in Geneva.

"These elections do not mean anything," said Asaad al Zoubi, chief negotiator for the main opposition body, the High Negotiations Council. "They are illegitimate - theatre for the sake of procrastination, theatre through which the regime is trying to give itself a little legitimacy."

Mayssoun, a Syrian national said she would not vote in the election.

"Most of these candidates are rich men who live abroad and are just feeding us nonsense," she said.

"I used to have an apartment in Yarmuk that I left because of the clashes, and now I move around from place to place," the waitress said.

International reactions