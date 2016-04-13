Panama's attorney general raided law firm Mossack Fonseca late on Tuesday to search for evidence of illegal activities, authorities said in a statement.

Governments across the world began investigating possible financial wrongdoing by the rich and powerful on Monday after a leak known as ‘Panama Papers' containing four decades of documents from a Panamanian law firm that specialised in setting up offshore companies.

The scandal has embarrassed several world leaders and shone a spotlight on the shadowy world of offshore companies.

Documentation that "would establish the possible use of the firm for illicit activities" was searched for, national police said in an earlier statement. The firm is suspected of tax evasion and fraud.

Javier Caravallo, specialist in organised crime and money laundering, gave the command for police officers and patrol cars to gather around the company's building in the afternoon for the raid.

The law firm, which specialises in setting up offshore companies, did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Founding partner Ramon Fonseca earlier said the firm broke no laws and all of its operations were legal.