Russia's Gazprom is due to return to delivery of full gas flow to six Turkish private companies with the application of a gas price discount, according to executives of Turkish gas companies on Wednesday.

Executives from the natural gas importing companies told Anadolu Agency that Russia's Gazprom's daily natural gas supplies to six private Turkish gas companies, which were reduced by half early February, will be returned to full capacity in a recent deal clinched between the parties, confirms Ria Novosti's reports earlier today.

Officials said that a discount was applied on the gas price, but confirmed that it was not the previously-agreed 10.25 percent discount.

"It is less but we cannot give more details as it is a confidential agreement between the two parties," they added.

Turkish private gas importers include Bosphorus Gaz, Enerco Enerji, Bati Hatti, Kibar Enerji, Avrasya Gaz and Shell Enerji.

According to the new deal, gas deliveries are due to return to full capacity once again with the newly-agreed reduced price.