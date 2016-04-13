Nepal appointed Sushila Karki as the first female acting Chief Justice of Nepal's Supreme Court on Wednesday.

After the retirement of Kalyan Shrestha on Tuesday the Constitutional Council headed by Prime Minister, K P Oli, recommended the appointment of Karki and brought an end to the male domination of top posts in the judiciary. Activists hailed the appointment as a milestone in women's empowerment in Nepal.

The nomination of Karki, 63, who was the most senior judge in the Supreme Court is expected to be confirmed by a parliamentary committee.

Karki would work as acting Chief Justice until the parliamentary hearing, said Pramod Dahal, an aide of Oli.

As a patriarchal society with a tradition of male domination, Nepal is becoming increasingly inclusive after the end of 10 years of civil war in 2006 and the abolition of the 239-year-old feudal monarchy two years later.

A specially elected Constituent Assembly approved the post-monarchical constitution last September, which gave women the right to be included in all government organs.