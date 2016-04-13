Spanish police have arrested a French man suspected of supplying the arms used by a DAESH terrorist to kill four people at a kosher supermarket and a policewoman in Paris in January 2015, Spain's Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

Antoine Denive, a 27-year-old from Sainte Catherine in France, was arrested on Tuesday on an European arrest warrant in Rincon de la Victoria, a town close to Malaga on Spain's southern coast, the ministry said in a statement.

Two other men from Serbia and Montenegro linked to arms trafficking were also arrested during the raid, which was coordinated by French police, the ministry said.

Amedy Coulibaly killed a policewoman in a Paris suburb on January 8 of last year and attacked the supermarket the following day before he was shot dead by police. Two other gunmen shot 12 people at and near the offices of the Charlie Hebdo newspaper in Paris on January 7.

Neither the ministry nor the police said where the weapons were handed over, but the ministry said Coulibaly had been in Spain several days before the attacks, during which he dedicated his allegiance to DAESH in a video.