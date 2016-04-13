Rockets fired from Syria hit the Turkish town of Kilis on Wednesday, security sources said, prompting the Turkish Army to retaliate and hit targets across the border.

There were no casualties in Kilis after multiple rockets landed in an empty field, said Kilis Mayor Hasan Kara. Security sources added that the Turkish military fired howitzers into Syria in response.

Wednesday's shelling marks the third straight day that Kilis has been hit by rocket fire.