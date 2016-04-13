The European Union expressed its deep concern about Austria introducing new border controls on Tuesday saying it is "very concerned."

Austria started construction on its border with Italy at the Brenner Pass in the Alps on Tuesday due to fears of a new refugee influx coming into the country.

After receiving 90,000 asylum claims last year, Austria kept a harsh position towards the refugee influx by introducing border controls with Slovenia and Hungary.

Italy's Foreign and Interior Ministers sent a joint letter to the EU Migration Commissioner, Dimitris Avramopoulos, asking for urgent talks with Vienna.

"If these plans should materialise then we will have to look at them very seriously. The Brenner pass is essential for freedom of movement within the European Union," European Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud said on Tuesday.

"The Commission is very concerned."

Italian ministers said that Austrian actions "did not appear to be based on the facts," saying that Austria's Interior Minister, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, had "presented no data showing an alleged increase in the migrant flow from Italy."