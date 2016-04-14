Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday spoke about the Panama Papers and Karabakh conflict among many other issues, answering some of the 3 million questions submitted by Russian citizens during a highly choreographed annual call-in show.

Ordinary Russian citizens asked Putin questions through text, email, online video, telephone and from a small studio audience.

Karabakh conflict

Putin says there needs to be a long-term solution to the Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Unfortunately this outburst of violence took place. We will do all we can to settle it, to find solutions acceptable to both sides and of course, long-term solutions for the Karabakh conflict are needed. They can be reached only through political means, a compromise must be found," Putin said.

The causes of the recent deadly clashes between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in occupied Karabakh are rooted in an intractable dispute concerning the status quo of the region following World War I. This led to a short war between Azerbaijan and Armenia for the region between March and April in 1920.

After Azerbaijan and Armenia were subsumed into the Soviet Union, the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region was established within Azerbaijan by the Soviet Union in 1924. Following this, violent conflict had not reemerged till the end of the Soviet era.

'Panama Papers'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said media reports about offshore accounts in Panama were a "provocation."

Putin defended his long-term friend cellist Sergei Roldugin named in the "Panama Papers" leaks and said he had done nothing wrong and spent the money he earned from business on buying expensive musical instruments which he was donating to public institutions.

"What Sergei Pavlovich Roldugin bought - I think he bought two violins and two cellos - these are unique instruments. The last one he bought - I will mention it because it has already been mentioned on the internet - [its value] is about $12 million," Putin said.

"I can suggest to thieves and the like to calm down, because Sergei Pavlovich has nothing left. To buy these instruments he spent more than he had, he owes [money] to institutions, foundations through which he bought them. Who is behind these provocations? We know that among them there are staff of official US institutions," he added.