Brazil's embattled President Dilma Rousseff asked the country's Supreme Court on Thursday to suspend an upcoming impeachment vote in Congress as the number of government dissenters pledging to vote against the president is growing quickly, however, the top court denied her request.

Rousseff's attorney general, Jose Eduardo Cardozo, asked the top court for an injunction to suspend Sunday's lower house vote until the full court can rule on what he called procedural flaws in the impeachment process.

The Supreme Court has called an extraordinary meeting for 5:30 pm (2030 GMT) to discuss a complaint by a party allied to Rousseff over the impeachment procedure.

Later on Thursday, however, a majority of the justices rejected the injunction sought by the Communist Party of Brazil, a Rousseff coalition ally, to overturn the voting order decided by lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha, which favors impeachment by having states where anti-Rousseff sentiment predominates vote first. The court must still rule on a request by Rousseff's government to suspend Sunday's vote.

Rousseff, an unpopular leader already struggling with Brazil's worst economic crisis in decades and a historic corruption scandal, has lost support within her governing coalition. She faces the growing likelihood of defeat in the lower house vote, which would send her impeachment to the Senate for trial on charges of breaking budget laws.

If the Senate accepts her impeachment, Rousseff would be suspended and replaced by Vice President Michel Temer as soon as early May pending a trial that could last six months.