Nigeria will crack down on groups responsible for recent pipeline attacks in the oil-producing Delta region, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday.

Attacks on pipelines in the southern swampland have increased since authorities issued an arrest warrant for a former militant leader on corruption charges in January.

"We will deal with them the way we dealt with Boko Haram," Buhari said during a visit to China, referring to the militant group based in the northeast.

"I hope this message will reach the vandals and saboteurs who are blowing up pipelines and installations," he added.

Last month a gunmen blew up an oil pipeline belonging to Italian company ENI. Three workers were killed in attacks in Delta region, where much of the country's oil production is produced.