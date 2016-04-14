WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigeria vows to crackdown on pipeline attacks in Delta
Nigerian President Buhari vows to end groups carrying out attacks on oil pipelines in Delta region
Nigeria vows to crackdown on pipeline attacks in Delta
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari reviews an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 12, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 14, 2016

Nigeria will crack down on groups responsible for recent pipeline attacks in the oil-producing Delta region, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday.

Attacks on pipelines in the southern swampland have increased since authorities issued an arrest warrant for a former militant leader on corruption charges in January.

"We will deal with them the way we dealt with Boko Haram," Buhari said during a visit to China, referring to the militant group based in the northeast.

"I hope this message will reach the vandals and saboteurs who are blowing up pipelines and installations," he added.

Last month a gunmen blew up an oil pipeline belonging to Italian company ENI. Three workers were killed in attacks in Delta region, where much of the country's oil production is produced.

Recommended

The residents of the Delta region demand a greater share of oil revenues, in the biggest economy of Africa.

Despite the presence of huge petrolium reserves, 70 percent of Nigerians live on less than US$1.25 a day.

In 2015, the country ranked 152th out of 177 countries on the scale of the Human Development Index (HDI).

In another attack in February, a Shell pipeline was targeted a sophisticated underwater attack. Militants also shut down the 250,000 barrel-a-day Forcados export terminal.

The Nigerian president has extended a multi-million dollar amnesty signed with militants in 2009, but he has upset them by ending generous pipeline protection contracts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit