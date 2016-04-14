Ukraine parliament approved Volodymyr Groysman as the new prime minister on Thursday as the replacement of Arseniy Yatsenyuk who resigned over the weekend, signifying the formation of a new government.

"I will show you what leading a country really means," Groysman said

Groysman got 257 votes, over the minimum 226 needed.

According to the deputies, the parliament has already chosen most of the ministries' leaders to take over.

Yatsenyuk resigned after failing to cope with the economic crisis. The former PM had to restructure measures demanded by the IMF under a $17.5-billion (15.4-billion-euro) rescue deal.