Brazil's forward sales of commodities such as grains and sugar have nearly ground to a halt as producers, trading companies and consultants assess the impact of the possible impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff.

After a year-long boom in sugar and corn exports, commodity merchants and farmers are bracing for continued strengthening of the real if Rousseff is ousted, reducing the price advantage of Brazilian commodities and possibly curbing foreign sales.

The Brazilian currency has rallied in recent weeks, despite a deep economic crisis, amid investors' hopes the left-leaning Rousseff will be replaced by a more business-friendly administration.

"Sellers and buyers are basically just waiting to see what is going to happen," said Fabio Meneghin, senior analyst at Agroconsult, a leading Brazilian consultancy. "Except for spot deals, there is not much going on."

Meneghin said that prices for a large share of forward deals for Brazilian grain were usually set on delivery, adjusted for fluctuations on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and in the local real currency.

"Obviously nobody wants to take that kind of risk right now," he said.

Brokerage and consultancy firm INTL FCStone said in a report on Wednesday that a change of government in Brazil, with market-friendly Vice-President Michel Temer taking over, would lift the real to 3.10 to the dollar, compared to 3.54 currently.

The firm said if the impeachment is rejected and Rousseff stays on, the real could fall to 4.10 to the dollar, increasing the price advantage of Brazilian exports.

For soybeans, FCStone says total exports this year could fall from the current estimate of 54 million tonnes to 50 million tonnes if the government changes and the real appreciates, shifting some buying to the United States.

In the alternative scenario, Brazil could export as much as 56 million tonnes.

For sugar, FCStone says impeachment could reduce the sweetener's profitability in export deals, encouraging local mills to increase ethanol production to sell the fuel locally.