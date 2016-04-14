The death toll from a 6 magnitude earthquake that hit southwestern Japan has risen to nine people, officials said on Friday after the powerful tremor damaged buildings and left hundreds injured.

"The toll currently stands at nine dead," a disaster management official from hard-hit Kumamoto Prefecture on Kyushu Island told Agence France Presse, after initial reports said two people had died following the quake late on Thursday.

The quake brought down some buildings but the nuclear regulator reported no problems at power plants.

The initial tremor struck 11 km (7 miles) east of the city of Kumamoto, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). At first it said the magnitude was 6.2 but later revised it down.

There was no tsunami warning, but one person was killed after being crushed by a collapsing building, and the other by a fire that broke out after the quake, with at least 400 people being treated at local hospitals, public broadcaster NHK said.

NHK showed footage of firefighters tackling a blaze in a building in Mashiki, a town of about 34,000 people near the epicentre of the quake.

"We will do our utmost and carry on with life-saving and rescue operations throughout the night," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters.

Japanese media showed residents, some of them wrapped in blankets, huddling in parking lots and other open spaces for fear of further building collapses.