Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors took their last shot at Michael Jordan and history and they swished it - for 73.

Down to their final chance at the record, the Warriors became the first 73-win team Wednesday night by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-104, breaking what many considered an unmatchable mark set 20 years ago by Jordan's Chicago Bulls - oh, and Golden State coach Steve Kerr, too.

''It's a great way to finish off what was an amazing regular season,'' Kerr said. ''I just told our guys I never in a million years would have guessed that that record would ever be broken. I thought it was like DiMaggio's hit streak, really. I was wrong, but I will say the same thing now that I said 20 years ago, 'I don't think this one will ever be broken.' Somebody's got to go 74-8. I don't see it, and I hope our fans aren't expecting that next year.''

Curry achieved yet one more shooting milestone, becoming the first player to make 400 3-pointers in a season by knocking down 10 from long range on the way to 46 points and 402 total 3s. Golden State saved one last record for the closing day of the regular season, and did it for a roaring, sellout home crowd at Oracle Arena. Yet these Warriors want not''Who knows how far we can take this thing?'' Curry said.

The Bulls won the title in 1996 - and Jordan mentioned the playoffs in a congratulatory statement.

''I want to congratulate the Warriors on their amazing season,'' Jordan said. ''The game of basketball is always evolving and records are made to be broken. The Warriors have been a lot of fun to watch and I look forward to seeing what they do in the playoffs.''

Draymond Green had 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as defending champion Golden State (73-9) topped the Jordan-led 1995-96 Bulls who went 72-10.hing more than to build off their remarkable run so far and ride it to another title.

When the final buzzer sounded, Green bounded onto the floor and grabbed the game ball as confetti streamed down and ''73 WINS'' appeared on the scoreboard.''It means I'm part of the best team ever,'' Green said later, still palming the game ball. ''Not many people can say that - 15 guys can say that, and that's amazing.''

President Barack Obama sent a tweet that said: ''Congrats to the (at)warriors, a great group of guys on and off the court. If somebody had to break the Bulls' record, I'm glad it's them.''

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also offered his regards on the record.

The Warriors went for it, all right. They absolutely wanted this record, even when they could have been resting up for the next challenge: to repeat. And Curry? No doubt about it. He came out and did what he has all along during this sensational season: Let it fly from anywhere on the floor.

Curry had seven 3-pointers by halftime, then hit No. 400 just 43 seconds into the third.

Already the first player to make 300 3-pointers in a season, he knocked down six in the first quarter and three straight during one jaw-dropping stretch that included a 31-footer well behind the top of the arc. And Curry immediately began trending on Twitter.