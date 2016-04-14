Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Muslim countries to take genuine responsibility to resolve problems throughout the Muslim world on Thursday during his opening speech at the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit.

Heads of states attended the OIC summit in Istanbul where leaders will discuss issues including the occupied Palestinian territories, Syria, Yemen, Libya and the conflict in Karabakh, among other topics.

Erdogan has criticised external interventions to the political crises Muslim countries have currently faced indicating that Islamic world should develop its own internal solutions.

"We need to resolve our own problems. We should intervene [to the problems we face]. We do not intervene and others interfere [our own issues]. They interfere [regional issues] in order to get oil in the region. They are not aiming to secure peace there," Erdogan said.

"We need to be very sensitive on this issue," Erdogan underlined, pointing out that the Muslim world should have its own police force to deal with terror threats in the respective regions.

"I would especially like to express that this initiative is not meant to be against a particular country, but its target is [to eradicate] terror which requires a common responsibility of all the countries [in the world]," he stated.

"If this iniative reaches a level of effectiveness and capacity we wish, I believe a new era will be opened for the Islamic world," he stressed.

Erdogan informed that members of the OIC summit have accepted the Turkish proposal to establish "The OIC Police, Cooperation, and Coordination Centre" which will be headquartered in Istanbul.

Terror targets Muslim world

Erdogan also strongly criticised Western double standards over the definition of terrorismand lack of Western sympathy in many terror attacks waged against civilians in the Muslim world.

"All the brutality of terrorist organisations is against the Muslims," Erdogan pointed out.