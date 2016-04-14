BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Tsipras urges conclusion of bailout review
Greek PM Tsipras calls on creditors to conclude of bailout review before IMF meetings begin
Tsipras urges conclusion of bailout review
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras looks on as he arrives to welcome Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece on April 11, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 14, 2016

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday urged Athens's creditors to swiftly conclude a review on its progress on economic reforms, saying he failed to understand why the International Monetary Fund wanted to shift the burden onto the relatively poor.

The review of Greece's progress on the terms of the bailout agreed in July has dragged on for months, largely because of differences among its lenders over the country's economic progress and resistance in Athens to unpopular measures.

Talks in Athens were unexpectedly interrupted on Tuesday. Greece said they will resume immediately after the IMF's spring meetings in Washington, which start Friday and end on Sunday.

"Greece fails to understand why the IMF insists in changing the design of the reforms in a way that leaves their yield and simplicity intact, but makes the reform significantly less progressive, shifting a considerable share of the burden on to the relatively poor," Tsipras wrote in an op-ed for London's Financial Times published on its web site on Thursday.

"....Delaying the conclusion of the first review of the ESM programme by stubbornly insisting to ignore the letter and the spirit of the agreement does not serve the principles on which Europe has been thriving."

Recommended

Greek reforms and debt relief are expected to be discussed on the sidelines of the IMF meetings.

The IMF, which projects that Athens will miss its bailout target of a 3.5 percent of GDP primary surplus in 2018, is expected to decide whether to co-finance Greece's third bailout after the review, and in light of how much debt relief it receives.

Athens signed up to a new bailout worth up to 86 billion euros ($98 billion) last year, its third international rescue package since 2010.

Tsipras, a leftist who was first elected on pledges to end austerity but who then caved in when it appeared a financial meltdown could leave the country out of the eurozone, said Greece was "laying the foundations for a sustainable and inclusive recovery."

The IMF, European Commission, European Central Bank and the European Stability Mechanism make up the country's lenders.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday the Fund would not abandon the institutions underpinning Greece's bailout, but its participation could vary depending on how the bailout is restructured.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B