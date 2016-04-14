The Turkish army killed 362 DAESH terrorists and injured 123 others in its artillery strikes on northwestern Syria in 2016, which it carried out in retaliation to attacks on its border areas, Turkish defence minister said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at the regional governor's office in south-central Kilis Province, Ismet Yilmaz told reporters that the Turkish army had carried out 1,117 artillery strikes to achieve 146 objectives in northwestern Syria between Jan. 9 and April 12.

Kilis province has been hit by a number of rockets fired from Syria in recent days and months. Rocket projectiles fired from Al-Bab, a Syrian region under DAESH control near the Turkish border, on Monday and Tuesday injured 20 people, two of whom later succumbed to their wounds.

More rockets were fired from the same region on Wednesday, but there were no reports of any casualties.

He said that two people were injured this week from rockets fired from Syria remained in critical condition, while the health condition of five others was improving.

Also, four people were killed in January and March when rockets fired from the Al-Bab region hit a school and a residential area.